Mini Starter Mother & Babydog

Mini Starter Mother & Babydog

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For the small breed bitch (up to 10 kg) and her puppies: bitch at the end of gestation and during lactation - Weaning puppies up to 2 months old

Sizes available

8kg

Find a retailer

MOTHERS AND BABYDOG'S HEALTH SUPPORT

MINI STARTER is a tailored nutritional solution which is adapted to the mother’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for the nursing puppies’ optimal growth.

STRONG IMMUNE SUPPORT

Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of nutrients such as vitamins E and C.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 18500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1200 IU, Iron: 40 mg, Iodine: 4 mg, Copper: 12 mg, Manganese: 52 mg, Zinc: 131 mg, Selenium: 0.07 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 30.0%, Fat content: 22.0%, Crude ash: 8.5%, Crude fibres: 1.3%, Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA): 0.20%; Vitamin E: 500 mg/kg, Vitamin C: 400 mg/kg. Metabolisable energy: 4209 kcal/kg.
COMPOSITION : Dehydrated poultry protein, rice, animal fats, wheat gluten*, maize, beet pulp, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides and betaglucans) (0.30%), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), butyric acid salt, marigold meal.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
KIBBLE ONLYGESTATION IN WEEKS
DOG'S Weight6 8 IN LACTATION
1 kg29g34gad libitum
2 kg55g65gad libitum
3 kg66g77gad libitum
4 kg95g110gad libitum
5 kg96g114gad libitum
7 kg124g146gad libitum
10 kg162g191gad libitum
MIX: KIBBLE + WET WetGESTATION IN WEEKS
DOG'S WeightCan 195g Mother & Babydog Ultra soft mousse68IN LACTATION
1 kg1/24g9gad libitum
3 kg1/241g53gad libitum
5 kg1/272g89gad libitum
7 kg1/299g122gad libitum
10 kg1/2137g167gad libitum

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Mini Starter Mother & Babydog is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of new mothers and their puppies.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025