Miniature Schnauzer Adult

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Miniature Schnauzers - Over 10 months old. Miniature Schnauzers eat and process nutrients differently. They are active dogs and are sturdy and muscular with strong limbs. That’s why Royal Canin has designed a diet specific to their needs.

Urinay tract health

Miniature Schnauzers, a small breed dog, are prone to developing bladder stones, otherwise known as uroliths. Our Miniature Schnauzer food helps maintain a healthy urinary system by encouraging drinking and diluting the urine, helping to prevent bladder stones from forming.

Intense coat colour

Miniature Schnauzer coats should be highly contrasted and full of vitality. Our food contains optimal levels of specific amino acids to help maintain the coat’s natural colour.

Ideal weight

ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer food contains an adapted calorie content to help maintain healthy body weight and avoid excess weight gain.

Exclusive Kibble Design: Dental Health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 31000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 46 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.6 mg, E4 (Copper): 14 mg, E5 (Manganese): 59 mg, E6 (Zinc): 140 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Sensory additives: tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical Constituants: Protein: 25.0% - Fat content: 12.0% - Crude ash: 7.8% - Crude fibres: 2.2% - Per kg: Pentasodium triphosphate: 3.5 g.
Composition: Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, vegetable protein isolate*, maize gluten, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, chicory pulp, fish oil, vegetable fibres, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, soya oil, borage oil, hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 230 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 100 - Crude fibre (max) 32 - Crude ash (max) 86.
Weight of dogLow activity Medium activity High activity
4 Kg74 g (7/8 cups) 86 g (1 cups)98 g (1+1/8 cups)
5 Kg88 g (1 cups) 102 g (1+1/8 cups)115 g (1+2/8 cups)
6 Kg101 g (1+1/8 cups)116 g (1+2/8 cups)132 g (1+4/8 cups)
7 Kg113 g (1+2/8 cups) 131 g (1+4/8 cups)148 g (1+5/8 cups)
8 Kg125 g (1+3/8 cups)144 g (1+5/8 cups)164 g (1+7/8 cups)

Suitable for dogs over 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult Schnauzer in mind.ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer Adult contains an adapted formulation of nutrition that helps to maintain proper urinary function. This dedicated formula of nutrients also encourages your dog to drink more often – this ultimately helps to keep your Schnauzer hydrated to further support the health of its urinary tract.ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer Adult contains optimal levels of specific amino acids which help to maintain the natural colour of your Schnauzer's coat, regardless of its colouring.What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer Adult has a moderate fat content which – when combined with daily exercise – helps your dog to maintain its ideal weight.The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer Adult is tailor-made exclusively for the Miniature Schnauzer breed. Thanks to the inclusion of calcium chelators, the formulation of the kibble helps to support your dog's dental hygiene by slowing down the formation of tartar.

