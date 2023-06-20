Mother & Babydog Maxi

Mother & Babydog Maxi

Dry food for Dog

Sizes available

15kg

MOTHER AND BABYDOG’S HEALTH SUPPORT

MAXI STARTER is a tailored nutritional solution which is adapted to the mother’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for the nursing puppies’ optimal growth.

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of specific nutrients such as Vitamins E and C.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 18500 IU, Vitamin D: 1200 IU, Iron: 42 mg, Iodine: 4.2 mg, Copper: 13 mg, Manganese: 55 mg, Zinc: 136 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg – Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g – Preservatives – Antioxidants.
Composition Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, wheat gluten*, maize, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, beet pulp, soya oil, vegetable fibres, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligosaccharides and betaglucans) (0.30%), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), butyric acid salt, marigold meal. * L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility. Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 18500 IU, Vitamin D: 1200 IU, Iron: 42 mg, Iodine: 4.2 mg, Copper: 13 mg, Manganese: 55 mg, Zinc: 136 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg – Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g – Preservatives – Antioxidants. Royal Canin® takes pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. The information on this product page was true and accurate at the time of publication. However, please note that from time to time, for example due to ingredient availability or a change in sourcing factory within our global factory network for the purpose of ongoing supply, it is necessary to make product changes at short notice, and there may be some delays in updating the information in our product materials.
WEANING PUPPY
KIBBLE ONLY Age (weeks)
Adult target weight 2-3 3-4 4-5 5-6 6-7 7-8
26 Kg 30g 90g 155g 170g 225g 280g
30 Kg 30g 90g 155g 170g 225g 280g
35 Kg 30g 110g 170g 190g 245g 320g
40 Kg 30g 110g 170g 190g 245g 320g
44 Kg 30g 110g 170g 190g 245g 320g
GESTATING MOTHER
KIBBLE ONLY GESTATION IN WEEKS
DOG'S Weight 6 7 8 9 IN LACTATION
26 Kg 334g 390g 395g 455g ad libitum
30 Kg 372g 445g 439g 520g ad libitum
35 Kg 417g 500g 493g 580g ad libitum
40 Kg 461g 550g 545g 640g ad libitum
44 Kg 495g 600g 585g 700g ad libitum



