Mother & Babydog Medium
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - for the medium breed bitch (11 -25kg) and her puppies. Bitch at the end of gestation and during lactation and weaning puppies up to 2 months old.
Sizes available
15kg
MOTHER AND BABYDOG’S HEALTH SUPPORT
MEDIUM STARTER is a tailored nutritional solution which is adapted to the mother’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for the nursing puppies’ optimal growth.
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of nutrients such as Vitamins E and C.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 18500 IU, Vitamin D: 1200 IU, Iron: 40 mg, Iodine: 4 mg, Copper: 12 mg, Manganese: 52 mg, Zinc: 131 mg, Selenium: 0.07 mg – Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g – Preservatives – Antioxidants.
Composition Dehydrated poultry protein, rice, animal fats, wheat gluten*, maize, beet pulp, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligosaccharides and betaglucans) (0.30%), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), butyric acid salt, marigold meal. * L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility. Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 18500 IU, Vitamin D: 1200 IU, Iron: 40 mg, Iodine: 4 mg, Copper: 12 mg, Manganese: 52 mg, Zinc: 131 mg, Selenium: 0.07 mg – Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g – Preservatives – Antioxidants. Royal Canin® takes pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. The information on this product page was true and accurate at the time of publication. However, please note that from time to time, for example due to ingredient availability or a change in sourcing factory within our global factory network for the purpose of ongoing supply, it is necessary to make product changes at short notice, and there may be some delays in updating the information in our product materials.
|KIBBLE ONLY
|Age (weeks)
|Adult target weight (kg)
|3-4
|4-5
|5-6
|6-7
|7-8
|11
|10g
|30g
|90g
|120g
|145g
|14
|30g
|70g
|120g
|150g
|190g
|20
|30g
|100g
|140g
|190g
|230g
|25
|90g
|155g
|170g
|225g
|280g
|MIX: KIBBLE + WET
|Wet
|Age (weeks)
|Adult target weight (kg)
|Can 195g Mother & Babydog Ultra soft mousse
|3-4
|4-5
|5-6
|6-7
|7-8
|11
|1
|0g
|0g
|42g
|72g
|97g
|14
|1
|0g
|21g
|71g
|101g
|141g
|20
|1
|0g
|51g
|91g
|141g
|181g
|25
|1
|41g
|106g
|121g
|176g
|231g