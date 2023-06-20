Pomeranian Adult

Dry food for Dog

Sizes available

1.5kg

Digestive Health

A balanced blend of fibres, including psyllium, helps facilitate intestinal transit and highly digestible L.I.P.* proteins contribute to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Healthy Skin & Coat

The glorious coat doubled by an abundant undercoat is one of the Pomeranian’s extraordinary features. This formula helps support the skin’s role as a barrier, helps maintain skin health and nourishes the coat. Enriched with adapted content of EPA, DHA and borage oil.

Bone & Joint Support

Pomeranian Adult contributes to supporting the Pomeranian’s healthy bones and joints with adapted mineral content. Enriched with EPA and DHA.

Tailor Made Kibble

EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN: DENTAL HEALTH The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Pomeranian’s small jaw. This formula helps reduce tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators supporting dental health.

Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29940 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron: 42 mg, Iodine: 4.2 mg, Copper: 13 mg, Manganese: 55 mg, Zinc: 136 mg, Selenium: 0.09 mg – Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g – Preservatives – Antioxidants.
Maize, dehydrated poultry proteins, wheat flour, rice. wheat gluten*, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, chicory pulp, fish oil, minerals (including pentasodium triphosphate (0.35%)), soya oil, psyllium husks and seeds (0.5%), fructo-oligosaccharides, borage oil (0.1%), glucosamine from fermentation, marigold meal, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin). *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Royal Canin® takes pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. The information on this product page was true and accurate at the time of publication. However, please note that from time to time, for example due to ingredient availability or a change in sourcing factory within our global factory network for the purpose of ongoing supply, it is necessary to make product changes at short notice, and there may be some delays in updating the information in our product materials.
Dog Weight Low activity Normal activity High activity
1 kg 24 g (2/8 cup) 28 g ( 2/8 cup) 32 g (3/8 cup)
2kg 41 g (3/8 cup) 47 g (4/8 cup) 53 g (4/8 cup)
3 kg 55 g (5/8 cup) 64 g (5/8 cup) 72 g (6/8 cup)
3.5 kg 62 g (5/8 cup) 71 g (6/8 cup) 81 g (7/8 cup)

