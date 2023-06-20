Pomeranian Loaf

Wet food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specifically for adult and mature Pomeranian's - Over 8 months old.

Sizes available

12 x 85g

Healthy Skin & Coat

Helps maintain skin health and nourishes the coat with adapted levels of EPA and DHA and Omega-6 fatty acids.

Bone & Joint Support

Contributes to supporting the Pomeranian’s healthy bones and joints with an adapted mineral content. Enriched with EPA and DHA.

Digestive Health

Helps support a healthy transit and optimal stool quality with high quality proteins and a balanced supply of dietary fibres.

Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 180 IU, Iron: 3 mg, Iodine: 0.2 mg, Copper: 1.5 mg, Manganese: 0.9 mg, Zinc: 9 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g.
Protein 8.5% Fat content 5.5% Crude fibre 1% Crude ash 1.9% NFE 3.7%
Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, oils and fats, minerals, various sugars, molluscs and crustaceans.
