Pomeranian Loaf
Wet food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specifically for adult and mature Pomeranian's - Over 8 months old.
Sizes available
12 x 85g
Healthy Skin & Coat
Helps maintain skin health and nourishes the coat with adapted levels of EPA and DHA and Omega-6 fatty acids.
Bone & Joint Support
Contributes to supporting the Pomeranian’s healthy bones and joints with an adapted mineral content. Enriched with EPA and DHA.
Digestive Health
Helps support a healthy transit and optimal stool quality with high quality proteins and a balanced supply of dietary fibres.
Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 180 IU, Iron: 3 mg, Iodine: 0.2 mg, Copper: 1.5 mg, Manganese: 0.9 mg, Zinc: 9 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g.
Protein 8.5% Fat content 5.5% Crude fibre 1% Crude ash 1.9% NFE 3.7%
Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, oils and fats, minerals, various sugars, molluscs and crustaceans.
Royal Canin® takes pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. The information on this product page was true and accurate at the time of publication. However, please note that from time to time, for example due to ingredient availability or a change in sourcing factory within our global factory network for the purpose of ongoing supply, it is necessary to make product changes at short notice, and there may be some delays in updating the information in our product materials.