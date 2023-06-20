Poodle Loaf

Poodle Loaf

Wet Food For Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Poodle in Loaf is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind.

Sizes available

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

What is the right portion?
Find a Retailer

APPETITE STIMULATION

Helps stimulate the Poodle’s appetite.

MUSCLE TONE

Helps maintain the Poodle’s muscle tone.

COAT HEALTH

Contains nutrients which help maintain the health of the Poodle’s unique coat.

PRODUCT DETAILS

<div class="ewa-rteLine" style="height: auto; line-height: inherit; overflow: hidden; white-space-collapse: preserve; padding-right: 20px; color: rgb(68, 68, 68); font-family: &quot;Aptos Narrow&quot;, Calibri, sans-serif, &quot;Mongolian Baiti&quot;, &quot;Microsoft Yi Baiti&quot;, &quot;Javanese Text&quot;, &quot;Yu Gothic&quot;; font-size: 14.6667px;">ROYAL CANIN® Poodle in Loaf is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Poodle in Loaf is designed to help maintain your poodle’s muscle tone. Thanks to the inclusion of optimal nutrients, ROYAL CANIN® Poodle in Loaf supports the Poodle’s skin health to help maintain its beautiful woolly coat. ROYAL CANIN® Poodle in Loaf is formulated with a specifically adapted texture to provide increased palatability in order to help satisfy the appetite of even the fussiest Poodles! </div><div><br></div>