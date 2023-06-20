Maxi Puppy Chunks in Gravy
Wet Food For Dog
For large breed puppies (adult weight from 26 to 44 kg) from 2 to 15 months old.
Sizes available
1 x 140g
10 x 140g
Endorsement claim
Royal Canin partners with shelters to help give puppies a healthy start in life.
Commitment claim
NO PRESERVATIVES NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS
SOFT TEXTURE FOR BABY TEETH
Adapted size, texture and aroma for growing large breed puppies.
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of specific nutrients such as Vitamins E and C.
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT
Enriched with an Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the puppy’s brain development and help promote learning during early puppy training.
|WET ONLY (POUCH per day)
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|2 months
|4
|8
|12
|14
|30 kg
|8
|11
|12 + 1/4
|9 + 1/2
|9 + 1/2
|35 kg
|8 + 1/2
|11 + 3/4
|14
|10 + 3/4
|10 + 1/2
|40 kg
|8 + 3/4
|12 + 1/2
|15 + 1/2
|11 + 3/4
|11 + 3/4
|MIX: KIBBLE + WET
|Wet
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|Pouch 140g Puppy Maxi chunks in gravy
|2 months
|4
|8
|12
|14
|30 kg
|1
|241g
|342g
|387g
|288g
|285g
|35 kg
|1
|253g
|367g
|438g
|330g
|325g
|40 kg
|1
|265g
|392g
|492g
|370g
|362g
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of large-breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 15-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 26-44 kg. This tailored diet contains appetising chunks in gravy, designed with a size, texture and taste that’s perfect for large breed, growing puppies. This formula contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E to help support the puppies’ natural defences while their immune systems are still developing. The formula is also enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) which have been scientifically proven to help support healthy brain development in puppies. By the time your puppy reaches 15 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy.