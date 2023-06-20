Maxi Puppy

Maxi Puppy

Dry Food For Dog

For large breed puppies (adult weight from 26 to 44 kg) from 2 to 15 months old.

Sizes available

1 kg

4 kg

15 kg

What is the right portion?
Find a Retailer
PRODUCT DETAILS

Growth is an essential stage in your puppy's life - it's the time of big changes and new discoveries. Throughout this crucial period, your large puppy needs a complete and balanced diet containing nutrients that support optimal and ongoing health as it continues to grow and develop. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your large puppy in mind. This food is suitable for large puppies from 2 to 15 months old that will have an adult weight of approximately 26kg-44kg.

product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of specific nutrients such as Vitamins E and C.

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with an Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the puppy’s brain development and help promote learning during early puppy training.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION