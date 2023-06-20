Medium Puppy
Dry Food For Dog
For medium breed puppies (adult weight from 11 to 25 kg) from 2 - 12 months old.
Sizes available
1 kg
4 kg
15 kg
ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of medium-sized puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 12-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 11-25 kg. This formula contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E to help support the puppies’ natural defences while their immune systems are still developing. The formula is also enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) which have been scientifically proven to help support healthy brain development in puppies. . A combination of beneficial prebiotics (such as FOS, MOS and beet pulp) and highly digestible proteins help support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. The formula also contains an optimal energy content designed to satisfy the energy needs of growing, medium-sized puppies. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy has been designed to be large enough to discourage gobbling, but not so big that a puppy becomes reluctant to eat. A mechanical brushing effect as your puppy chews helps to support dental health. By the time your puppy reaches 12 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy.
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of specific nutrients such as Vitamins E and C.
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
|KIBBLE ONLY
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|2 months
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|11 kg
|154g
|181g
|193g
|196g
|196g
|177g
|159g
|142g
|140g
|139g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|12 kg
|164g
|193g
|206g
|209g
|209g
|189g
|169g
|151g
|150g
|148g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|14 kg
|183g
|215g
|231g
|235g
|235g
|218g
|203g
|186g
|169g
|167g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|15 kg
|193g
|227g
|244g
|248g
|248g
|230g
|214g
|196g
|178g
|176g
|176g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|16 kg
|201g
|237g
|255g
|260g
|260g
|242g
|225g
|206g
|187g
|185g
|184g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|18 kg
|216g
|258g
|278g
|284g
|284g
|264g
|246g
|225g
|204g
|202g
|201g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|20 kg
|232g
|279g
|301g
|308g
|308g
|287g
|267g
|244g
|222g
|220g
|218g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|22 kg
|236g
|287g
|310g
|323g
|331g
|328g
|297g
|267g
|238g
|236g
|235g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|24 kg
|241g
|295g
|319g
|338g
|354g
|351g
|318g
|286g
|255g
|253g
|251g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|25 kg
|243g
|299g
|324g
|346g
|365g
|363g
|329g
|295g
|263g
|261g
|260g
|258g
|258g