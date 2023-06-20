Puppy Maxi Chunks in gravy
Wet food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For large breed puppies (adult weight from 26 to 44 kg) - Up to 15 months old
Soft texture for baby teeth
Adapted size, texture & taste for growing large breed puppies.
Strong immune system
Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of specific nutrients such as vitamins E and C.
Brain development
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of large-breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 15-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 26-44 kg. This tailored diet contains appetising chunks in gravy, designed with a size, texture and taste that’s perfect for large breed, growing puppies. This formula contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E to help support the puppies’ natural defences while their immune systems are still developing. The formula is also enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) which have been scientifically proven to help support healthy brain development in puppies. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy in Gravy also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy in Gravy offers your puppy a positive sensory experience, supports healthy hydration and is perfect for mixed feeding with the ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy dry kibble diet. By the time your puppy reaches 15 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy.