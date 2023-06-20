Shih Tzu Adult

The Shih Tzu diet from ROYAL CANIN® has been specifically created to meet this magnificent breed’s unique needs. The best dog food for Shih Tzus helps reduce their risk of skin issues and nourishes their coat. Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Shih Tzus - Over 10 months old

Healthy skin

Enriched with borage oil, biotin and EPA & DHA to promote coat shine, support the skin’s barrier role and reduce the risk of skin issues.

Dental health

Contains sodium polyphosphate to help keep dental plaque deposits to a minimum.

Stool and odour reduction

Helps reduce the volume and odour of stools, and supports good digestion with highly digestible proteins, fibre and carbohydrate sources.

Exclusive kibble design

A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Shih Tzu to pick up and to encourage him to chew.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 56 mg, E2 (Iodine): 5 mg, E4 (Copper): 13 mg, E5 (Manganese): 63 mg, E6 (Zinc): 142 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.15 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Sensory additives: Tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 24.0% - Fat content: 20.0% - Crude ash: 5.8% - Crude fibres: 3.0% - Per kg: Pentasodium triphosphate: 3.5 g - EPA/DHA: 3 g.
Composition: Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, vegetable protein isolate*, hydrolysed animal proteins, vegetable fibres, beet pulp, minerals, fish oil, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil (0.1%), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
*L.I.P.: Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Weight of dogLow activityMedium activityHigh activity
4 kg67g (6/8 cups)78 g (7/8 cups)88 g (1 cups)
5 kg 79 g (7/8 cups)92 g (1 cups)104 g (1+1/8 cups)
6 kg91 g (1 cups)105 g (1+1/8 cups)120 g (1+2/8 cups)
7 kg102 g (1+1/8 cups)118 g (1+2/8 cups)134 g (1+3/8 cups)

Suitable for dogs over 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult Shih Tzu in mind.ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult contains an exclusive combination of nutrients that help to maintain your dog's skin health – which in turn positively affects the health of its coat. This formula includes the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, as well as an enrichment of borage oil.

