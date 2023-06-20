Shih Tzu Adult
Dry food for Dog
The Shih Tzu diet from ROYAL CANIN® has been specifically created to meet this magnificent breed’s unique needs. The best dog food for Shih Tzus helps reduce their risk of skin issues and nourishes their coat. Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Shih Tzus - Over 10 months old
Sizes available
500g
1.5kg
Healthy skin
Enriched with borage oil, biotin and EPA & DHA to promote coat shine, support the skin’s barrier role and reduce the risk of skin issues.
Dental health
Contains sodium polyphosphate to help keep dental plaque deposits to a minimum.
Stool and odour reduction
Helps reduce the volume and odour of stools, and supports good digestion with highly digestible proteins, fibre and carbohydrate sources.
Exclusive kibble design
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Shih Tzu to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|4 kg
|67g (6/8 cups)
|78 g (7/8 cups)
|88 g (1 cups)
|5 kg
|79 g (7/8 cups)
|92 g (1 cups)
|104 g (1+1/8 cups)
|6 kg
|91 g (1 cups)
|105 g (1+1/8 cups)
|120 g (1+2/8 cups)
|7 kg
|102 g (1+1/8 cups)
|118 g (1+2/8 cups)
|134 g (1+3/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Suitable for dogs over 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult Shih Tzu in mind.ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult contains an exclusive combination of nutrients that help to maintain your dog's skin health – which in turn positively affects the health of its coat. This formula includes the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, as well as an enrichment of borage oil.