Shih Tzu Puppy

PRODUCT DETAILS

This premium dry dog food is formulated with an exclusive kibble shape, designed to make it easier for your puppy to grasp and chew their food. With their developing digestive system, this junior formula contains highly digestible protein to promote a balanced intestinal flora and optimal digestive tolerance. An exclusive skin barrier complex, including EPA, DHA, Vitamin A and borage oil are added to nourish your puppys skin and coat.

