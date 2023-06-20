Starter Mousse Mother & Babydog

Starter Mousse Mother & Babydog

Wet food for Dog

Starter Mousse Mother & Babydog was specially developed for the nutritional requirements of bitches and puppies. The fine, unique texture of the Royal Canin Starter Mousse makes food intake smooth and easy. Complete feed for dogs - For the bitch from the end of gestation and during lactation - Weaning puppies up to 2 months old.

Sizes available

1 x 195g

Find a retailer
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 100 IU, E1 (Iron): 6 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.28 mg, E4 (Copper): 2.3 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1.7 mg, E6 (Zinc): 17 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2.2 g.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 10.0% - Fat content: 6.0% - Crude ash: 1.9% - Crude fibres: 1.0% - Moisture: 78.5%.
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, milk and milk derivatives, oils and fats, yeasts.
Dog's ageCans (per day)
3-4 wks1/4 can
4-5 wks3/4 can
5-6 wks1 + 1/4 cans
6-7 wks1 + 3/4 cans
7-8 wks2 + 1/4 cans
1 can = 195 g-

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025