Starter Mousse Mother & Babydog
Wet food for Dog
Starter Mousse Mother & Babydog was specially developed for the nutritional requirements of bitches and puppies. The fine, unique texture of the Royal Canin Starter Mousse makes food intake smooth and easy. Complete feed for dogs - For the bitch from the end of gestation and during lactation - Weaning puppies up to 2 months old.
Sizes available
1 x 195g
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 100 IU, E1 (Iron): 6 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.28 mg, E4 (Copper): 2.3 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1.7 mg, E6 (Zinc): 17 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2.2 g.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 10.0% - Fat content: 6.0% - Crude ash: 1.9% - Crude fibres: 1.0% - Moisture: 78.5%.
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, milk and milk derivatives, oils and fats, yeasts.
|Dog's age
|Cans (per day)
|3-4 wks
|1/4 can
|4-5 wks
|3/4 can
|5-6 wks
|1 + 1/4 cans
|6-7 wks
|1 + 3/4 cans
|7-8 wks
|2 + 1/4 cans
|1 can = 195 g
|-