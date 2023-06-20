Adult Large Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult large breed dogs (over 25 kg) - From 15 months old to 5 years old
Sizes available
13kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
BONE & JOINT SUPPORT
Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron: 39 mg, Iodine: 3.9 mg, Copper: 12 mg, Manganese: 51 mg, Zinc: 130 mg, Selenium: 0.07 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 25.0%, Fat content: 17.0%, Crude fibres: 1.8%, Taurine: 0.19%, Vitamin E: 480 mg/kg, EPA/DHA: 0.3%
COMPOSITION: Maize, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat flour, animal fats, wheat gluten**, rice, hydrolysed animal proteins, dehydrated pork protein, beet pulp, minerals, soya oil, fish oil, vegetable fibres, fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.49%), glucosamine from fermentation (0.099%), marigold meal, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin) (0.00096%).
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|25
|354
|3+6/8
|312
|3+2/8
|269
|2+6/8
|30
|406
|4+2/8
|358
|3+6/8
|309
|3+2/8
|35
|456
|4+6/8
|401
|4+1/8
|347
|3+5/8
|40
|504
|5+2/8
|444
|4+5/8
|383
|4
|45
|551
|5+6/8
|485
|5
|419
|4+3/8
|50
|596
|6+2/8
|525
|5+4/8
|453
|4+6/8
|55
|640
|6+5/8
|563
|5+7/8
|487
|5+1/8
|60
|683
|7+1/8
|601
|6+2/8
|519
|5+3/8
|70
|767
|8
|675
|7
|583
|6+1/8
|80
|848
|8+7/8
|746
|7+6/8
|644
|6+6/8
|90
|926
|9+5/8
|815
|8+4/8
|704
|7+3/8
|100
|1002
|10+4/8
|882
|9+2/8
|762
|8