Adult Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult small breed dogs (up to 10 kg) - Over 10 months old
Sizes available
2kg
4kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
DENTAL HEALTH
The mechanical actions of the kibble, coupled with the inclusion of a calcium chelator, helps reduce tartar formation.
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs' health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
|BODY CONDITION
|DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|54
|5/8
|48
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|3
|74
|6/8
|65
|5/8
|56
|5/8
|4
|91
|1
|80
|7/8
|69
|6/8
|5
|108
|1 + 1/8
|95
|1
|82
|7/8
|6
|124
|1 + 2/8
|109
|1 + 1/8
|94
|1
|7
|139
|1 + 4/8
|122
|1 + 2/8
|106
|1 + 1/8
|8
|154
|1 + 5/8
|135
|1 + 3/8
|117
|1 + 2/8
|9
|182
|1 + 7/8
|160
|1 + 5/8
|138
|1 + 4/8
|10
|182
|1 + 7/8
|160
|1 + 5/8
|138
|1 + 4/8