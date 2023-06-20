Calm

Dry food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs up to 15kg

Sizes available

4kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

CALMING SUPPORT

Contains a hydrolysed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help support a dog's emotional balance in stressful environments and social situations

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.

SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

S/O INDEX

This product creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of calcium oxalate and struvite uroliths.

ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 30000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron: 48 mg, Iodine: 4.8 mg, Copper: 15 mg, Manganese: 62 mg, Zinc: 127 mg, Selenium: 0.1 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 25.0%, Fat content: 16.0%, Crude ash: 7.1%, Crude fibres: 1.5%, L-tryptophan: 0.26%, Omega-3-fatty acids: 0.68%, EPA/DHA: 0.30%, **Alpha-S1.0 trypsin-hydrolysed bovine casein: 1.24 g/kg.
COMPOSITION : Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, wheat flour, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, chicory pulp, dehydrated pork protein*, minerals, wheat gluten*, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.49%), hydrolysed milk protein**, borage oil, marigold meal.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 230 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 140 - Crude fibre (max) 25 - Crude ash (max) 78. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
BODY CONDITION
THINNORMALOVERWEIGHT
DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)gramscupsgramscupsgramscups
2555/8494/8424/8
3756/8666/8575/8
4931827/8706/8
51101+1/8961837/8
61261+3/81111+1/8961
71411+4/81241+2/81071+1/8
81561+5/81371+3/81191+2/8
91701+6/81501+5/81291+3/8
101841+7/81621+6/81401+4/8
111982+1/81741+7/81501+5/8
122112+2/818621611+5/8
132242+3/81982+1/81711+6/8
142372+4/82092+1/81801+7/8
152502+5/82202+2/81902

