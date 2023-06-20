Cardiac
Wet food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is scientifically formulated to support heart health in dogs suffering cardiovascular disease, congestive heart failure & hypertension. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our .
Sizes available
1 x 410g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Cardiac support
Formulated with nutrients, such as taurine and L-carnitine, which contribute to maintaining health of the cardiac muscle.
EPA & DHA
EPA & DHA are long chain Omega-3 fatty acids that help support cardiovascular function
Low sodium
Restricted sodium content to help minimise hypertension and reduce cardiac workload.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|Can(s)
|grams
|Can(s)
|grams
|Can(s)
|2
|160
|2/4
|141
|1/4
|122
|1/4
|4
|269
|3/4
|237
|2/4
|205
|2/4
|6
|365
|1
|321
|3/4
|278
|3/4
|8
|453
|1
|399
|1
|344
|3/4
|10
|536
|1+1/4
|471
|1+1/4
|407
|1
|15
|726
|1+3/4
|639
|1+2/4
|552
|1+1/4
|20
|901
|2+1/4
|793
|2
|685
|1+3/4
|25
|1065
|2+2/4
|937
|2+1/4
|810
|2
|30
|1221
|3
|1075
|2+2/4
|928
|2+1/4
|35
|1371
|3+1/4
|1206
|3
|1042
|2+2/4
|40
|1515
|3+3/4
|1334
|3+1/4
|1152
|2+3/4
|45
|1655
|4
|1457
|3+2/4
|1258
|3
|50
|1791
|4+1/4
|1576
|3+3/4
|1361
|3+1/4
|55
|1924
|4+3/4
|1693
|4+1/4
|1462
|3+2/4
|60
|2054
|5
|1807
|4+2/4
|1561
|3+3/4
|65
|2181
|5+1/4
|1919
|4+3/4
|1658
|4
|70
|2306
|5+2/4
|2029
|5
|1752
|4+1/4
|75
|2428
|6
|2137
|5+1/4
|1845
|4+2/4
|80
|2549
|6+1/4
|2243
|5+2/4
|1937
|4+3/4
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac loaf is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated to support heart function in the case of chronic cardiac insufficiency. This diet contains a restricted level of sodium. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Cardiac for up to 6 months. Recommended in cases of: Cardiovascular disease, Congestive heart failure, Hypertension. Not recommended in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation.