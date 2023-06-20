Cardiac

Wet food for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is scientifically formulated to support heart health in dogs suffering cardiovascular disease, congestive heart failure & hypertension. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our .

Cardiac support

Formulated with nutrients, such as taurine and L-carnitine, which contribute to maintaining health of the cardiac muscle.

EPA & DHA

EPA & DHA are long chain Omega-3 fatty acids that help support cardiovascular function

Low sodium

Restricted sodium content to help minimise hypertension and reduce cardiac workload.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 290 IU, Iron: 8 mg, Iodine: 0.4 mg, Copper: 3.4 mg, Manganese: 2.4 mg, Zinc: 24 mg.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 8.1%, Fat content: 7.1%, Crude ash: 1.5%, Crude fibres: 0.8%, Moisture: 73.5%, Potassium: 0.22%, Sodium: 0.05%, Magnesium: 0.04%, taurine: 0.22%, EPA/DHA: 0.3%, Omega 3: 0.45%, L-carnitine: 240 mg/kg. Metabolisable energy: 124.60 kcal/ 100g.
Composition : Poultry by-products, rice, pork by-products, fish oil, pork gelatine, powdered cellulose, sunflower oil, minerals, dried tomato pulp, marigold extract (source of lutein).
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 61 - Moisture (max) 765 - Crude fat (min) 51 - Crude fibre (max) 18 - Crude ash (max)
Adult weight
ThinNormalOverweight
Dog weight (kg)gramsCan(s)gramsCan(s)gramsCan(s)
21602/41411/41221/4
42693/42372/42052/4
636513213/42783/4
8453139913443/4
105361+1/44711+1/44071
157261+3/46391+2/45521+1/4
209012+1/479326851+3/4
2510652+2/49372+1/48102
301221310752+2/49282+1/4
3513713+1/41206310422+2/4
4015153+3/413343+1/411522+3/4
451655414573+2/412583
5017914+1/415763+3/413613+1/4
5519244+3/416934+1/414623+2/4
602054518074+2/415613+3/4
6521815+1/419194+3/416584
7023065+2/42029517524+1/4
752428621375+1/418454+2/4
8025496+1/422435+2/419374+3/4

ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac loaf is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated to support heart function in the case of chronic cardiac insufficiency. This diet contains a restricted level of sodium. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Cardiac for up to 6 months. Recommended in cases of: Cardiovascular disease, Congestive heart failure, Hypertension. Not recommended in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation.

