Dental Small Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For adult small breed dogs (up to 10kg) with dental sensitivities

Sizes available

3.5kg

1.5kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

TARTAR CONTROL

Clinically proven to efficiently reduce tartar build-up.

BRUSHING EFFECT

The shape and size of the kibble allow good prehension and tooth penetration into the kibble. This helps to reduce plaque accumulation and tartar formation.

VOHC TARTAR

Helps control tartar

ADDITIVES (KG) Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29000 IU, Vitamin D3: 780 IU, Iron: 42 mg, Iodine: 4.2 mg, Copper: 13 mg, Manganese: 55 mg, Zinc: 142 mg, Selenium: 0.09 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Sensory additives: Tea extract (source of polyphenols): 700 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 22.0%, Fat content: 17.0%, Crude fibres: 3.4%, EPA/DHA: 0.31%, Calcium: 0.79%, Sodium: 0.7%, Magnesium: 0.08%.
Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, animal fats, wheat gluten**, chicory pulp, vegetable fibres, minerals, hydrolysed animal proteins, fish oil, yeasts products, fructo-oligosaccharides, soya oil, butyric acid salt, marigold meal.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
BODY CONDITION
THINNORMALOVERWEIGHT
DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)gramscupsgramscupsgramscups
2555/8495/8424/8
3757/8666/8575/8
4931+1/8821706/8
51101+2/8961+1/8831
61261+4/81111+2/8961+1/8
71411+5/81241+3/81071+2/8
81561+6/81371+5/81191+3/8
917021501+6/81291+4/8
101842+1/81621+7/81401+5/8

