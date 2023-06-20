Dental Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult small breed dogs (up to 10kg) with dental sensitivities
Sizes available
3.5kg
1.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
TARTAR CONTROL
Clinically proven to efficiently reduce tartar build-up.
BRUSHING EFFECT
The shape and size of the kibble allow good prehension and tooth penetration into the kibble. This helps to reduce plaque accumulation and tartar formation.
VOHC TARTAR
Helps control tartar
ADDITIVES (KG) Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29000 IU, Vitamin D3: 780 IU, Iron: 42 mg, Iodine: 4.2 mg, Copper: 13 mg, Manganese: 55 mg, Zinc: 142 mg, Selenium: 0.09 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Sensory additives: Tea extract (source of polyphenols): 700 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 22.0%, Fat content: 17.0%, Crude fibres: 3.4%, EPA/DHA: 0.31%, Calcium: 0.79%, Sodium: 0.7%, Magnesium: 0.08%.
Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, animal fats, wheat gluten**, chicory pulp, vegetable fibres, minerals, hydrolysed animal proteins, fish oil, yeasts products, fructo-oligosaccharides, soya oil, butyric acid salt, marigold meal.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|55
|5/8
|49
|5/8
|42
|4/8
|3
|75
|7/8
|66
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|4
|93
|1+1/8
|82
|1
|70
|6/8
|5
|110
|1+2/8
|96
|1+1/8
|83
|1
|6
|126
|1+4/8
|111
|1+2/8
|96
|1+1/8
|7
|141
|1+5/8
|124
|1+3/8
|107
|1+2/8
|8
|156
|1+6/8
|137
|1+5/8
|119
|1+3/8
|9
|170
|2
|150
|1+6/8
|129
|1+4/8
|10
|184
|2+1/8
|162
|1+7/8
|140
|1+5/8