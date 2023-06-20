Diabetic Can

Wet food for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Diabetic diets are specifically formulated to help in the management of glucomodulation in diabetic dogs. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our

Sizes available

1 x 410g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Low starch

Formula that contains a reduced level of starch.

Glucomodulation

Specific formula to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic dogs.

High protein

High protein content. Maintenance of muscle mass is essential in diabetic dogs.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 180 IU, E1 (Iron): 3 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 2 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1 mg, E6 (Zinc): 10 mg.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 9.0% - Fat content: 4.0% - Crude ash: 1.5% - Crude fibres: 2.4% - Moisture: 79.0% - Essential fatty acids: 0.9% - Total sugars: 0.7% - Starch: 1.6% - source of carbohydrates: corn - rice. Metabolisable energy: 82 kcal/100 g.
Composition: Meat and animal derivatives, derivatives of vegetable origin, cereals, oils and fats, minerals.
Dog's weight (mix feeding guidelines = dry + wet)Can - wetThin - dry (g)Normal - dry (g)Overweight - dry (g)
2kg1/4372922
4kg1/2544229
6kg1/2917457
8kg1/212410383
10kg11078258
15kg1180146113
20kg1246205164
25kg1309260211
30kg1369313257
40kg1481411342
50kg1586504422
60kg1686592498
70kg1782677571
80kg1880758642

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Diabetic diets are specifically formulated to help in the management of glucomodulation in diabetic dogs. Normally, insulin is produced by the pancreas (an organ that sits close to the stomach). In dogs, Type I diabetes is most common. Insulin production has stopped, due to disease conditions of the pancreas. In dogs, who generally suffer from Type I diabetes, the condition is irreversible and needs life-long management. Managing diabetes often requires acombination of: Insulin therapy, dietary management, weight control, neutering of female pets (because their hormones disrupt the insulin therapy, additional therapies for any underlying diseases. ROYAL CANIN® Diabetic is recommended as first line nutritional management for all newly diagnosed cases of Diabetes Mellitus until control of clinical signs and hyperglycaemia have been achieved. Recommeded for cases of: Diabetes Mellitus and a Body Condition Score (BCS) < 6/9, diabetes Mellitus and a BCS > 7/9, until glycaemic control has been achieved. Not recommended in case of: Growth, gestation, lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Diabetic dry for up to 6 months. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

