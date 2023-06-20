Early Renal

Early Renal

Dry food for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is a precisely formulated diet to support pets with early chronic kidney disease. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.

Early renal support

Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to help support the kidneys at first signs of impairment.

EPA & DHA

EPA+DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support renal function.

Antioxidant Complex

Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cells.

Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron: 58 mg, Iodine: 4.8 mg, Copper: 12 mg, Manganese: 60 mg, Zinc: 136 mg, Selenium: 0.14 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 22.5% - Fat content: 16.0% - Crude ash: 5.1% - Crude fibre: 1.5% - Calcium: 0.8% - Phosphorus: 0.5% - Potassium: 0.6% - Sodium: 0.35% - Essential fatty acid (linoleic acid): 2.66% - EPA/DHA: 0.5% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.86%.
Maize, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat flour, rice, wheat, animal fats, maize gluten, hydrolysed poultry proteins, beet pulp, wheat gluten**, fish oil, minerals, soya oil, sodium butyrate, fructo-oligosaccharides, marigold meal. Protein sources: dehydrated poultry protein (15.4%), maize gluten (5%), hydrolysed poultry proteins (4.4%), wheat gluten** ** L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 205 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 140 - Crude fibre (max) 25 - Crude ash (max) 56.
Adult weight
ThinNormalOverweight
Dog's weight (kg)gramscup(s)gramscup(s)gramscup(s)
2535/8474/8404/8
4901+1/8791686/8
61211+4/81071+2/8921+1/8
81511+6/81331+5/81141+3/8
101782+1/81571+7/81351+5/8
152412+7/82122+4/81832+1/8
202993+4/82633+1/82282+6/8
253544+2/83113+6/82693+2/8
304064+7/83574+2/83083+5/8
354555+3/84014+6/83464+1/8
4050364435+2/83834+4/8
455506+4/84845+6/84185
505957+1/85246+2/84525+3/8
556397+5/85636+6/84865+6/8
606828+1/86017+1/85196+1/8
707669+1/867485826+7/8
8084710+1/87458+7/86447+5/8

ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is a precisely formulated diet to support pets with early chronic kidney disease. Early Renal dry is formulated for the earlier stages of the chronic renal insufficiency. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed early Renal dry for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency. Recommended in cases of: Early Chronic Kidney Disease without proteinuria (IRIS stage 1). Not recommended in case of: growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

