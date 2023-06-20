Early Renal
Dry food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is a precisely formulated diet to support pets with early chronic kidney disease. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.
Sizes available
2kg
7kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Early renal support
Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to help support the kidneys at first signs of impairment.
EPA & DHA
EPA+DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support renal function.
Antioxidant Complex
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cells.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|53
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|40
|4/8
|4
|90
|1+1/8
|79
|1
|68
|6/8
|6
|121
|1+4/8
|107
|1+2/8
|92
|1+1/8
|8
|151
|1+6/8
|133
|1+5/8
|114
|1+3/8
|10
|178
|2+1/8
|157
|1+7/8
|135
|1+5/8
|15
|241
|2+7/8
|212
|2+4/8
|183
|2+1/8
|20
|299
|3+4/8
|263
|3+1/8
|228
|2+6/8
|25
|354
|4+2/8
|311
|3+6/8
|269
|3+2/8
|30
|406
|4+7/8
|357
|4+2/8
|308
|3+5/8
|35
|455
|5+3/8
|401
|4+6/8
|346
|4+1/8
|40
|503
|6
|443
|5+2/8
|383
|4+4/8
|45
|550
|6+4/8
|484
|5+6/8
|418
|5
|50
|595
|7+1/8
|524
|6+2/8
|452
|5+3/8
|55
|639
|7+5/8
|563
|6+6/8
|486
|5+6/8
|60
|682
|8+1/8
|601
|7+1/8
|519
|6+1/8
|70
|766
|9+1/8
|674
|8
|582
|6+7/8
|80
|847
|10+1/8
|745
|8+7/8
|644
|7+5/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is a precisely formulated diet to support pets with early chronic kidney disease. Early Renal dry is formulated for the earlier stages of the chronic renal insufficiency. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed early Renal dry for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency. Recommended in cases of: Early Chronic Kidney Disease without proteinuria (IRIS stage 1). Not recommended in case of: growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.