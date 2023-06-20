Early Renal

Early Renal

Wet food for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is a precisely formulated diet to support pets with early chronic kidney disease. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our

Sizes available

1 x 100g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a retailer

Early renal support

Formulated with EPA & DHA, an antioxidant complex and a moderate phosphorus content to help support renal health at the first signs of impairment.

EPA & DHA

EPA & DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support renal function.

Antioxidant complex

Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals helping to limit tissue and cell damage.

Additives: Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 250 IU, Iron: 9 mg, Iodine: 0.34 mg, Copper: 2.7 mg, Manganese: 2.8 mg, Zinc: 28 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.4 g.
Analitycal constituants: Protein: 5.5%, Fat content: 6.0%, Crude ash: 1.3%, Crude fibres: 0.7%, Moisture: 80.0%, Calcium: 0.17%, Phosphorus: 0.13%, Potassium: 0.17%, Sodium: 0.09%, Essential Fatty acid (Linoleic Acid): 1.3% - EPA/DHA: 0.1% - Omega 3: 0.2%. Metabolisable energy: 95.40 kcal/ 100g.
Composition: Poultry by-products**, chicken meat**, maize flour, wheat flour, pork by-products**, pork blood products**, powdered cellulose, corn starch mixture, dried beet pulp, crude lecithins, minerals, sunflower oil, fish oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein). **Protein sources.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 35 - Moisture (max) 830 - Crude fat (min) 40 - Crude fibre (max) 17 - Crude ash (max) 14.
--Adult weight's----
-Thin-Normal-Overweight-
Dog's weight (kg)gramscup(s)gramscup(s) gramscup(s)
2212218621611+1/2
43563+1/231432712+1/2
648354254+1/23673+1/2
859965275+1/24564+1/2
10709762465395+1/2
159609+1/28458+1/27307+1/2
20119212104910+1/29069
25140914124012+1/2107110+1/2
30161516142114122812+1/2
35181318159616137814
40200420176417+1/2152315
45218922192719+1/2166416+1/2
50236923+1/2208521180118
55254525+1/2224022+1/2193419+1/2
60271727239124206520+1/2
70304930+1/2268427231823
80337133+1/2296629+1/2256225+1/2

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is a precisely formulated diet to support pets with early chronic kidney disease. Early Renal dry is formulated for the earlier stages of the chronic renal insufficiency. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed early Renal dry for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency. Recommended in cases of: Early Chronic Kidney Disease without proteinuria (IRIS stage 1). Not recommended in case of: growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025