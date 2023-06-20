Early Renal
Wet food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is a precisely formulated diet to support pets with early chronic kidney disease. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our
Sizes available
1 x 100g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Early renal support
Formulated with EPA & DHA, an antioxidant complex and a moderate phosphorus content to help support renal health at the first signs of impairment.
EPA & DHA
EPA & DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support renal function.
Antioxidant complex
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals helping to limit tissue and cell damage.
|-
|-
|Adult weight's
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|Dog's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|212
|2
|186
|2
|161
|1+1/2
|4
|356
|3+1/2
|314
|3
|271
|2+1/2
|6
|483
|5
|425
|4+1/2
|367
|3+1/2
|8
|599
|6
|527
|5+1/2
|456
|4+1/2
|10
|709
|7
|624
|6
|539
|5+1/2
|15
|960
|9+1/2
|845
|8+1/2
|730
|7+1/2
|20
|1192
|12
|1049
|10+1/2
|906
|9
|25
|1409
|14
|1240
|12+1/2
|1071
|10+1/2
|30
|1615
|16
|1421
|14
|1228
|12+1/2
|35
|1813
|18
|1596
|16
|1378
|14
|40
|2004
|20
|1764
|17+1/2
|1523
|15
|45
|2189
|22
|1927
|19+1/2
|1664
|16+1/2
|50
|2369
|23+1/2
|2085
|21
|1801
|18
|55
|2545
|25+1/2
|2240
|22+1/2
|1934
|19+1/2
|60
|2717
|27
|2391
|24
|2065
|20+1/2
|70
|3049
|30+1/2
|2684
|27
|2318
|23
|80
|3371
|33+1/2
|2966
|29+1/2
|2562
|25+1/2
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is a precisely formulated diet to support pets with early chronic kidney disease. Early Renal dry is formulated for the earlier stages of the chronic renal insufficiency. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed early Renal dry for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency. Recommended in cases of: Early Chronic Kidney Disease without proteinuria (IRIS stage 1). Not recommended in case of: growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.