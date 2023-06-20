Gastrointestinal High Fibre
Dry food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal high fibre is a precisely formulated diet, which offers increased optimal fibre blends for dogs with fibre responsive diarrhoea and colitis. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our
Sizes available
2kg
14kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
High fibre
A fibre rich diet with an optimal blend of fibre to help regulate intestinal transit.
Adequate energy
Provides maintenance energy levels despite high fibre content.
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog's weight(kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|65
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|50
|5/8
|4
|110
|1+2/8
|97
|1+1/8
|83
|7/8
|6
|149
|1+5/8
|131
|1+4/8
|113
|1+2/8
|8
|185
|2+1/8
|163
|1+7/8
|140
|1+5/8
|10
|218
|2+4/8
|192
|2+1/8
|166
|1+7/8
|15
|296
|3+3/8
|260
|2+7/8
|225
|2+4/8
|20
|367
|4+1/8
|323
|3+5/8
|279
|3+1/8
|25
|434
|4+7/8
|382
|4+2/8
|330
|3+6/8
|30
|498
|5+5/8
|438
|4+7/8
|378
|4+2/8
|35
|559
|6+2/8
|492
|5+4/8
|425
|4+6/8
|40
|618
|7
|544
|6+1/8
|469
|5+2/8
|45
|675
|7+5/8
|594
|6+6/8
|513
|5+6/8
|50
|730
|8+2/8
|643
|7+2/8
|555
|6+2/8
|55
|784
|8+7/8
|690
|7+6/8
|596
|6+6/8
|60
|837
|9+3/8
|737
|8+2/8
|636
|7+1/8
|70
|940
|10+5/8
|827
|9+3/8
|714
|8
|80
|1039
|11+6/8
|914
|10+2/8
|789
|8+7/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal high fibre is a precisely formulated diet, which offers increased, optimal fibre blends for dogs with fibre responsive diarrhoea and colitis. Complete feed for adult dogs to support a healthy digestion and transit. Recommended for casesof: Fibre responsive colitis, diarrhoea (including stress diarrhoea), Chronic Large Bowel Diarrhoea, Conditions requiring a high fibre level. Not recommended for case of: Obstipation, Obstructive megacolon, Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.