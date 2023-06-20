Gastrointestinal High Fibre

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal high fibre is a precisely formulated diet, which offers increased optimal fibre blends for dogs with fibre responsive diarrhoea and colitis. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our

2kg

14kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.

High fibre

A fibre rich diet with an optimal blend of fibre to help regulate intestinal transit.

Adequate energy

Provides maintenance energy levels despite high fibre content.

Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 16500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1100 IU, Iron: 47 mg, Iodine: 4.7 mg, Copper: 14 mg, Manganese: 61 mg, Zinc: 143 mg, Selenium: 0.09 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 23.0% - Fat content: 16.0% - Crude ash: 7.4% - Crude fibres: 11.1% - EPA/DHA: 0.31%. Metabolisable energy: 316.7 kcal/ 100g.
Composition: Vegetable fibres, rice, animal fats, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, wheat, maize gluten, dehydrated pork protein, wheat gluten, minerals, hydrolysed poultry liver, beet pulp, soya oil, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, yeasts products, hydrolysed animal proteins, fructooligosaccharides (0.5%), hydrolysed yeast (source of mannanoligosaccharides) (0.2%), marigold extract (source of lutein).
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
ThinNormalOverweight
Dog's weight(kg)gramscup(s)gramscup(s)gramscup(s)
2656/8575/8505/8
41101+2/8971+1/8837/8
61491+5/81311+4/81131+2/8
81852+1/81631+7/81401+5/8
102182+4/81922+1/81661+7/8
152963+3/82602+7/82252+4/8
203674+1/83233+5/82793+1/8
254344+7/83824+2/83303+6/8
304985+5/84384+7/83784+2/8
355596+2/84925+4/84254+6/8
4061875446+1/84695+2/8
456757+5/85946+6/85135+6/8
507308+2/86437+2/85556+2/8
557848+7/86907+6/85966+6/8
608379+3/87378+2/86367+1/8
7094010+5/88279+3/87148
80103911+6/891410+2/87898+7/8

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal high fibre is a precisely formulated diet, which offers increased, optimal fibre blends for dogs with fibre responsive diarrhoea and colitis. Complete feed for adult dogs to support a healthy digestion and transit. Recommended for casesof:  Fibre responsive colitis, diarrhoea (including stress diarrhoea), Chronic Large Bowel Diarrhoea, Conditions requiring a high fibre level. Not recommended for case of: Obstipation, Obstructive megacolon, Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

