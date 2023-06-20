Gastrointestinal Low Fat
Dry food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal low fat is a precisely formulated diet for dogs with conditions requiring a highly digestible, significantly fat restricted nutritional solution. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our
Sizes available
1.5kg
6kg
12kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.
Low fat
For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat restricted diet.
Fibre balance
Limited fibre content to allow provision of maintenance energy levels despite fat restriction.
|Dog's weight (kg)
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2
|61 g (6/8 cup)
|53 g (6/8 cup)
|46 g (5/8 cup)
|4
|102 (1 + 3/8 cups)
|90 g (1 + 1/8 cups)
|78 g (1 cup)
|6
|138 g (1 + 6/8 cups)
|122 g (1 + 5/8 cups)
|105 g (1 + 3/8 cups)
|8
|172 g (2 + 2/8 cups)
|151g (2 cups)
|130 g (1 + 6/8 cups)
|10
|203 g (2 + 5/8 cups)
|179 g (2 + 3/8 cups)
|154 g (2 cups)
|15
|275 g (3 + 5/8 cups)
|242g (3 + 1/8 cups)
|209 g (2 + 6/8 cups)
|20
|341 g (4 + 4/8 cups)
|300 g (3 + 7/8 cups)
|259 g (3 + 3/8 cups)
|25
|403 g (5 + 2/8 cups)
|355 g (4 + 5/8 cups)
|307 g (4 cups)
|30
|462 g (6 cups)
|407 g (5 + 2/8 cups)
|351 g (4 + 5/8 cups)
|35
|519 g (6 + 6/8 cups)
|457 g (6 cups)
|395 g (5 + 1/8 cups)
|40
|574 g (7 + 4/8 cups)
|505 g (6 + 5/8 cups)
|436 g (5 + 5/8 cups)
|45
|627 g (8 + 1/8 cups)
|552 g (7 + 2/8 cups)
|476 g (6 + 2/8 cups)
|50
|678 g (8 + 7/8 cups)
|597 g (7 + 6/8 cups)
|516 g (6 + 6/8 cups)
|55
|729 g (9 + 4/8 cups)
|641 g (8 + 3/8 cups)
|554 g (7 + 2/8 cups)
|60
|778 g (10 + 1/8 cups)
|684 g (8 +7/8 cups)
|591 g (7 + 6/8 cups)
|70
|873 g (11 + 3/8 cups)
|768 g (10 cups)
|664 g (8 + 5/8 cups)
|80
|965 g (12 + 5/8 cups)
|849 g (11 cups)
|733 g (9 + 4/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal low fat is a precisely formulated diet for dogs with conditions requiring a highly digestible, significantly fat restricted nutritional solution. Recommeded for cases of: Diarrhoea, Acute and chronic pancreatitis, Hyperlipidemia, Lymphangiectasia, Gastritis, oesophagitis, Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI). Not recommeded in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.