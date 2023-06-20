Gastrointestinal Low Fat

Dry food for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal low fat is a precisely formulated diet for dogs with conditions requiring a highly digestible, significantly fat restricted nutritional solution. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our

1.5kg

6kg

12kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.

Low fat

For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat restricted diet.

Fibre balance

Limited fibre content to allow provision of maintenance energy levels despite fat restriction.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 16500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 45 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.5 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 14 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 58 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 135 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 22.0% - Fat content: 7.0% - Crude ash: 6.2% - Crude fibres: 1.8% - Essential fatty acids: 1.25% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.3% - EPA/DHA: 0.13%. Metabolisable energy: 346.5 kcal / 100g.
Composition : Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat, barley, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, animal fats, minerals, yeasts products, fish oil, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides (0.48%), hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides) (0.19%), marigold extract (source of lutein).
Dog's weight (kg)ThinNormalOverweight
261 g (6/8 cup)53 g (6/8 cup)46 g (5/8 cup)
4102 (1 + 3/8 cups)90 g (1 + 1/8 cups)78 g (1 cup)
6138 g (1 + 6/8 cups)122 g (1 + 5/8 cups)105 g (1 + 3/8 cups)
8172 g (2 + 2/8 cups)151g (2 cups)130 g (1 + 6/8 cups)
10203 g (2 + 5/8 cups)179 g (2 + 3/8 cups)154 g (2 cups)
15275 g (3 + 5/8 cups)242g (3 + 1/8 cups)209 g (2 + 6/8 cups)
20341 g (4 + 4/8 cups)300 g (3 + 7/8 cups)259 g (3 + 3/8 cups)
25403 g (5 + 2/8 cups)355 g (4 + 5/8 cups)307 g (4 cups)
30462 g (6 cups)407 g (5 + 2/8 cups)351 g (4 + 5/8 cups)
35519 g (6 + 6/8 cups)457 g (6 cups)395 g (5 + 1/8 cups)
40574 g (7 + 4/8 cups)505 g (6 + 5/8 cups)436 g (5 + 5/8 cups)
45627 g (8 + 1/8 cups)552 g (7 + 2/8 cups)476 g (6 + 2/8 cups)
50678 g (8 + 7/8 cups)597 g (7 + 6/8 cups)516 g (6 + 6/8 cups)
55729 g (9 + 4/8 cups)641 g (8 + 3/8 cups)554 g (7 + 2/8 cups)
60778 g (10 + 1/8 cups)684 g (8 +7/8 cups)591 g (7 + 6/8 cups)
70873 g (11 + 3/8 cups)768 g (10 cups)664 g (8 + 5/8 cups)
80965 g (12 + 5/8 cups)849 g (11 cups)733 g (9 + 4/8 cups)

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal low fat is a precisely formulated diet for dogs with conditions requiring a highly digestible, significantly fat restricted nutritional solution. Recommeded for cases of: Diarrhoea, Acute and chronic pancreatitis, Hyperlipidemia, Lymphangiectasia, Gastritis, oesophagitis, Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI). Not recommeded in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

