Hepatic

Dry food for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Hepatic is a scientifically formulated diet for the nutritional management of liver disease in dogs. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.

Sizes available

1.5kg

6kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Adapted protein content

Adapted levels of high quality proteins to support liver function in case of chronic liver insufficiency.

Low copper

Low level of copper to help minimise its accumulation in liver cells.

High energy

High energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 18500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1200 IU, Iron: 122 mg, Iodine: 5.9 mg, Manganese: 56 mg, Zinc: 153 mg, Selenium: 0.4 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 16.0% - Fat content: 16.0% - Crude ash: 4.7% - Crude fibres: 1.9% - Essential fatty acids: 3.86% - EPA/DHA: 0.2% - Sodium: 0.2% - Total Copper: 3 mg/kg. Metabolisable energy: 390.9 kcal/ 100g.
Composition: Rice, maize, soya protein isolate, animal fats, beet pulp, hydrolysed poultry liver, minerals, soya oil, vegetable fibres, fish oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein). Source of proteins: soya protein isolate, hydrolysed poultry liver.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 140 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 140 - Crude fibre (max) 29 - Crude ash (max) 52.
Dog weight (kg)ThinNormalOverweight
2 kg54 g (6/8 cup)47 g (5/8 cup)41 g (4/8 cup)
4 kg90 g (1+ 1/8 cups)80 g (1 cup)69 g (7/8 cup)
6 kg123 g (1 + 5/8 cups)108 g (1 + 3/8 cups)93 g (1 + 2/8 cups)
8 kg152 g (2 cups)134g (1 + 6/8 cups)116g (1 +4/8 cups)
10 kg180 g (2 + 3/8 cups)158 g (2 cups)137 g (1 + 6/8 cups)
15 kg244 g (3 + 1/8 cups)214 g (2 + 6/8 cups)185 g (2 + 3/8 cups)
20 kg302 g (3 + 7/8 cups)266 g (3 + 4/8 cups)230 g (3 cups)
25 kg358 g (4 + 5/8 cups)315 g (4 + 1/8 cups)272 g (3 + 4/8 cups)
30 kg410 g (5 + 3/8 cups)361 g (4 + 6/8 cups)312 g (4 + 1/8 cups)
35 kg460 g ( 6 cups)405 g (5 + 2/8 cups)350 g ( 4 + 4/8 cups)
40 kg509 g (6 + 5/8 cups)448 g (5 + 7/8 cups)387 g (5 cups)
45 kg556 g ( 7 + 2 /8 cups)489 g (6 + 3/8 cups)422 g (5 + 4/8 cups)
50 kg601 g (7 + 7/8 cups)529 g (6 + 7/8 cups)457 g (6 cups)
55 kg646 g (8 + 3/8 cups)568g (7 + 3/8 cups)491 g (6 + 3/8 cups)
60 kg689 g (9 cups)607 g ( 7 + 7/8 cups)524 g (6 + 7/8 cups)
70 kg774 g (10 + 1/8 cups)681 g (8 + 7/8 cups)588 g ( 7 + 5/8 cups)
80 kg855 g (11 + 1/8 cups)753 g (9 + 6/8 cups)650 g (8 + 4/8 cups)

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Hepatic is a scientifically formulated diet for the nutritional management of liver disease in dogs.

