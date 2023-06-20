Hepatic Can

ROYAL CANIN® Hepatic is a scientifically formulated diet for the nutritional management of liver disease in dogs. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our

Adapted protein content

Adapted levels of high quality proteins to support liver function in case of chronic liver insufficiency.

Low copper

Low level of copper to help minimise its accumulation in liver cells.

High energy

A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 300 IU, Iron: 13 mg, Iodine: 0.7 mg, Copper: 0.8 mg, Manganese: 5.8 mg, Zinc: 24 mg, Selenium: 0.039 mg.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 6.5% - Fat content: 4.0% - Crude ash: 1.7% - Crude fibres: 1.0% - Moisture: 64.5% - Essential Fatty acids (Linoleic Acid): 1.3% - Sodium: 0.08% - Total copper: 1.7 mg/kg.
Composition: Poultry by-products, rice, maize grits, maize flour, sunflower oil refined, powdered cellulose, minerals, fish oil, beet pulp, fructooligosaccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein).
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 45 - Moisture (max) 675 - Crude fat (min) 20 - Crude fibre (max) 20 - Crude ash (max) 19. Metabolisable energy 141.5 kcal.
Dog's weightThin-Normal-Overweight-
-gramscangramscangramscan
21431/41261/41091/4
42411/22121/21831/2
63273/42883/42481/2
840613573/43083/4
104791 + 1/44221364 3/4
156501 + 1/25721 + 1/44941 + 1/4
2080627101 + 3/46131 + 1/2
259532 + 1/483927251 + 3/4
3010932 + 1/29622 + 1/48312
351227310802 + 1/89322 + 1/4
4013563 + 1/411932 + 3/410312 + 1/2
4514813 + 1/21304311262 + 3/4
5016033 + 3/414113 + 1/412183
551722415153 + 1/213093
6018384 + 1/216183 + 3/413973 + 1/4
702063518164 + 1/415683 + 3/4
8022815 + 1/220074 + 3/417334 + 1/4

ROYAL CANIN® Hepatic is a scientifically formulated diet for the nutritional management of liver disease in dogs. Recommended in cases of: Liver disease, Chronic hepatitis, Portosystemic shunt, Hepatic encephalopathy, liver failure, copper metabolism disorders. Not recommended in case of: Pregnancy, lactation and growth, pancreatitis, acute hepatitis without hepatic encephalopathyor or history of pancreatitis and hyperlipidaemia. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

