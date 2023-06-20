Hepatic Can

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Hepatic is a scientifically formulated diet for the nutritional management of liver disease in dogs. Recommended in cases of: Liver disease, Chronic hepatitis, Portosystemic shunt, Hepatic encephalopathy, liver failure, copper metabolism disorders. Not recommended in case of: Pregnancy, lactation and growth, pancreatitis, acute hepatitis without hepatic encephalopathyor or history of pancreatitis and hyperlipidaemia. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

