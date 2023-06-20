Hepatic Can
Wet food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Hepatic is a scientifically formulated diet for the nutritional management of liver disease in dogs. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our
Sizes available
1 x 420g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Adapted protein content
Adapted levels of high quality proteins to support liver function in case of chronic liver insufficiency.
Low copper
Low level of copper to help minimise its accumulation in liver cells.
High energy
A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
|Dog's weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|grams
|can
|grams
|can
|grams
|can
|2
|143
|1/4
|126
|1/4
|109
|1/4
|4
|241
|1/2
|212
|1/2
|183
|1/2
|6
|327
|3/4
|288
|3/4
|248
|1/2
|8
|406
|1
|357
|3/4
|308
|3/4
|10
|479
|1 + 1/4
|422
|1
|364
|3/4
|15
|650
|1 + 1/2
|572
|1 + 1/4
|494
|1 + 1/4
|20
|806
|2
|710
|1 + 3/4
|613
|1 + 1/2
|25
|953
|2 + 1/4
|839
|2
|725
|1 + 3/4
|30
|1093
|2 + 1/2
|962
|2 + 1/4
|831
|2
|35
|1227
|3
|1080
|2 + 1/8
|932
|2 + 1/4
|40
|1356
|3 + 1/4
|1193
|2 + 3/4
|1031
|2 + 1/2
|45
|1481
|3 + 1/2
|1304
|3
|1126
|2 + 3/4
|50
|1603
|3 + 3/4
|1411
|3 + 1/4
|1218
|3
|55
|1722
|4
|1515
|3 + 1/2
|1309
|3
|60
|1838
|4 + 1/2
|1618
|3 + 3/4
|1397
|3 + 1/4
|70
|2063
|5
|1816
|4 + 1/4
|1568
|3 + 3/4
|80
|2281
|5 + 1/2
|2007
|4 + 3/4
|1733
|4 + 1/4
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Hepatic is a scientifically formulated diet for the nutritional management of liver disease in dogs. Recommended in cases of: Liver disease, Chronic hepatitis, Portosystemic shunt, Hepatic encephalopathy, liver failure, copper metabolism disorders. Not recommended in case of: Pregnancy, lactation and growth, pancreatitis, acute hepatitis without hepatic encephalopathyor or history of pancreatitis and hyperlipidaemia. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.