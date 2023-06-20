Hypoallergenic Can

PRODUCT DETAILS

Hypoallergenic is precisely formulated for dogs that suffer from adverse food reactions (AFR). Composed of highly digestible, hydrolysed soy protein isolate of low molecular weight peptides. Recommended for cases of (indications): Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/or gastrointestinal signs: Diagnosis - food elimination trial- management, Canine Atopic Dermatitis (CAD) associated with AFR, Chronic diarrhoea, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI), Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO). Not recommended in case of: Pancreatitis, Growth, gestation/lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. To ensure the ongoing health of your pet, a full health check by a veterinarian is recommended every 6 months.

