Mature Consult Loaf

Wet food for Dog

Complete feed for mature small breed dogs (≤10kg) over 8 years old, mature medium breed dogs (11 to 25kg) over 7 years old, and mature large breed dogs (≥25kg) over 5 years old ideally after a senior health check.

12 x 85g

1 x 85g

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

VITALITY & BRAIN HEALTH

This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality, including renal, cardiac and brain functions.

MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT

A specifically balanced formula to help preserve muscle mass with age.

SKIN & COAT

Contains nutrients that help support skin health, hair growth and coat shine

S/O INDEX

This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment thanks to an adapted mineral balance.

ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 210 IU, Iron: 9 mg, Iodine: 0.2 mg, Copper: 1.6 mg, Manganese: 2.8 mg, Zinc: 28 mg.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 9.4%, Fat content: 5.0%, Crude fibres: 1.2%, Moisture: 78.0%, EPA/DHA: 0.122%
COMPOSITION : Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, oils and fats, various sugars, vegetables.
BODY CONDITION
THINNORMALOVERWEIGHT
DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)gramspouchesgramspouchesgramspouches
22082+1/218321582
435043083+1/22663
64745+1/241753604
8588751864475+1/2
10695861275286
1594211829107168+1/2
2011691410291288910+1/2
25138216+1/2121614+1/2105112+1/2
30158518+1/2139516+1/2120514
35177921156618+1/2135216
40196723173120+1/2149517+1/2
45214825+1/2189022163319
50232527+1/2204624176721
55249729+1/2219726189822+1/2
60266531+1/2234627+1/2202624
70299235263331227427
80330739291034251429+1/2

