Mature Consult Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For mature small breed dogs (up to 10 kg) - Over 8 years old
Sizes available
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
VITALITY & BRAIN HEALTH
This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality, including renal, cardiac and brain functions.
MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT
A specifically balanced formula to help preserve muscle mass with age.
DENTAL HEALTH
The mechanical action of the kibble, coupled with the inclusion of a calcium chelator, helps reduce tartar formation.
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs' health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|61
|5/8
|54
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|3
|83
|7/8
|73
|6/8
|63
|5/8
|4
|103
|1_1/8
|91
|1
|78
|7/8
|5
|122
|1+2/8
|107
|1+1/8
|93
|1
|6
|140
|1+4/8
|123
|1+2/8
|106
|1+1/8
|7
|157
|1+5/8
|138
|1+4/8
|119
|1+2/8
|8
|174
|1+7/8
|153
|1+5/8
|132
|1+3/8
|9
|190
|2
|167
|1+6/8
|144
|1+4/8
|10
|205
|2+1/8
|181
|1+7/8
|156
|1+5/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
Benefits: Vitality & brain health / Muscle mass support / Dental health / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is specifically formulated to help support the health and wellbeing of small breed senior dogs. This formula contains a specific selection of nutrients that help to support vitality in older dogs. This is a specifically balanced formula designed to help support the maintenance of your dog’s muscle mass throughout its senior years. Thanks to the kibble’s mechanical brushing effect and the inclusion of a calcium binder, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult helps to delay the formation and build-up of tartar. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is also available as wet food with a soft loaf texture.* *Subject to product availability