Neutered Adult Large Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For neutered adult large breed dogs (over 25 kg) or with a tendency to gain weight - Over 15 months old

12kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

IDEAL BODYWEIGHT

Adapted formula and calorie content to help dogs maintain an ideal weight. A specific blend of dietary fibres helps to promote the feeling of fullness.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.

BONE & JOINT SUPPORT

Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.

ADDITIVES (KG): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron: 39 mg, Iodine: 3.9 mg, Copper: 12 mg, Manganese: 51 mg, Zinc: 133 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 28.0%, Fat content: 11.0%, Crude fibre: 7.2%, Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.58%, EPA/DHA: 0.3%.
COMPOSITION: Maize, barley, dehydrated pork protein, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat flour, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, beet pulp, wheat gluten**, soya oil, fish oil, minerals, psyllium husks and seeds (0.50%), fructo-oligosaccharides (0.49%), borage oil, marigold meal, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
BODY CONDITION
DOG'S ADULT WEIGHT (kg)NORMALOVERWEIGHT
gramscupsgramscups
101611 + 7/81361 + 5/8
1117321461 + 3/4
131962 + 3/81652
152182 + 5/81842 + 2/8
202713 + 2/82282 + 6/8
253203 + 6/82703 + 2/8

PRODUCT DETAILS

Benefits: Ideal bodyweight / Digestive health / Bone & joint support ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult Large Dogs is specifically formulated to help neutered large breed dogs maintain an optimal weight. This diet has an adapted calorie content to help dogs maintain an ideal weight and a blend of fibres to encourage a feeling of fullness after meals. This highly digestible formula contains specially selected prebiotics to help stimulate and support healthy digestion. This diet is formulated with high quality nutrients to help support and maintain the health of your large dog’s bones and joints.   Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult Large Dogs can be mixed with  ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult thin slices in gravy.* *Subject to product availability

