Neutered Adult Wet
Wet food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For neutered adult dogs over 12 months old with a tendency to gain weight or skin sensitivity
Sizes available
12 x 100g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
IDEAL BODYWEIGHT
Adapted formula and energy levels to help dogs maintain an ideal weight.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula to support healthy digestion.
SKIN & COAT
Contains nutrients that help support skin health, hair growth and coat shine.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: IU, Iron (3b103): 10 mg, Iodine 0.24 mg, Copper: 1.9 mg, Manganese: 3 mg, Zinc: 30 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 8.5%, Fat content: 2.5%, Crude fibres: 1.3%, EPA/DHA: 0.059%.
COMPOSITION: Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of animal origin, vegetable protein extracts, oils and fats, minerals.
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)
|grams
|pouches
|grams
|pouches
|grams
|pouches
|2
|232
|2+1/2
|200
|2
|168
|1+1/2
|4
|389
|4
|336
|3+1/2
|283
|3
|6
|528
|5+1/2
|456
|4+1/2
|384
|4
|8
|655
|6+1/2
|566
|5+1/2
|476
|5
|10
|774
|7+1/2
|669
|6+1/2
|563
|5+1/2
|15
|1049
|10+1/2
|906
|9
|763
|7+1/2
|20
|1302
|13
|1124
|11
|947
|9+1/2
|25
|1539
|15+1/2
|1329
|13+1/2
|1119
|11
|30
|1765
|17+1/2
|1524
|15
|1283
|13
|35
|1981
|20
|1711
|17
|1441
|14+1/2
|40
|2190
|22
|1891
|19
|1593
|16
|45
|2392
|24
|2066
|20+1/2
|1740
|17+1/2
|50
|2589
|26
|2236
|22+1/2
|1883
|19
|55
|2780
|28
|2401
|24
|2022
|20
|60
|2968
|29+1/2
|2563
|25+1/2
|2159
|21+1/2
|70
|3332
|33+1/2
|2877
|29
|2423
|24
|80
|3683
|37
|3180
|32
|2678
|27