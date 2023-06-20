Neutered Junior Large Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For neutered large breed puppies (adult weight over 25 kg) or with a tendency to gain weight - From neutering up to 15 months old

OPTIMAL GROWTH

An adapted energy content, balanced levels of protein and minerals, and the inclusion of appetite-regulating fibres, helps support healthy growth and limits excess weight gain.

NATURAL DEFENCE SUPPORT

A complex of antioxidants (including vitamin E)and prebiotics to help support natural defences during the growth period.

BONE & JOINT SUPPORT

Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.

COMPOSITION : Dehydrated poultry protein, maize, wheat gluten**, wheat flour,barley, rice, animal fats, dehydrated pork protein, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, minerals, soya oil, vegetable fibres, fish oil,fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.5%), psyllium husks and seeds, yeasts (source of manno-oligo-saccharides and betaglucans), marigold meal, glucosamine from fermentation (0.05%), hydrolysed cartilage(source of chondroitin) (0.0005%).
ADULT WEIGHT
26kg30kg35kg40kg45kg50kg60kg70kg80kg
PUPPY'S AGE (months)grams cupsgramscupsgramscupsgramscupsgramscupsgramscupsgramscupsgramscupsgramscups
6-7420-4155 + 2/84655 + 6/8-5+7/85206+4/85757+2/86307+7/8680-6858+4/8775-7859+6/8865-87510+6/8-11950-96511+7/8-12+1/8
8-9385-3604+7/8-4+4/8435-4055+3/8 5485-4556+1/8 5+5/8540-5056+6/8-6+3/8625-5857+7/8-7+2/8680-6408+4/8-8780-7359+6/8-9+2/8880-8751197012+1/8
10-11330-3004+1/8 3+6/8365-3354+5/8-4+1/8415-3755+1/8 4+6/8470-4455+7/8-5+4/8545-5006+7/8-6+2/8600-5557+4/8 7690-6458+5/8 8825-77010-+3/8 9+5/8930-88011+5/8 11
12-132953+6/83304+1/8375-3704+5/8415-4105+2/8-5+1/8455-4505+6/8-5+5/8525-4906+4/8-6+1/8605-5657+4/8 7720-6759 8+4/8830-78510+3/8 9+7/8
14-152953+6/83304+1/83704+5/84105+1/84505+5/8490-4856+1/8 65607635-6307+7/8740-7009+2/8 8+6/8

