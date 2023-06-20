Recovery Can

Wet food for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Recovery is a complete and balanced diet to support nutritional restoration and convalescence of cats and dogs.

Sizes available

1 x 195g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

High energy

High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.

Easy tube feeding

Specific texture that facilitates feeding by syringe and through feeding tubes.

High protein

High protein level to help maintain muscle mass during hospitalisation and convalescence.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 1500 IU, Vitamin D3: 195 IU, Iron: 12 mg, Iodine: 0.6 mg, Copper: 2.5 mg, Manganese: 10.1 mg, Zinc: 37 mg.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 12.7% - Fat content: 6.4% - Crude ash: 2.3% - Crude fibres: 1.7% - Moisture: 73.0% - Fatty acids: w3: 0.68% - w6: 1.5% - Metabolisable Energy: 1183.0 kcal/kg.
Composition: Poultry by-products, chicken meat, hydrolysed pork gelatin, corn starch mixture, powdered cellulose, fish oil, caseinate, minerals, sunflower oil ( refined), psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein), yeasts and part thereof.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 107 - Moisture (max) 760 - Crude fat (min) 44 - Crude fibre (max) 27 - Crude ash (max) 25.
Dog weight (kg)RestingMaintenance
2 kg95 g (1/2 can)155 g (3/4 can)
4 kg160 g (3/4 can)260 g (1 + 1/4 can)
5 kg189 g (1 can)308 g (1 + 1/2 can)
6 kg217 g (1 can)353 g (1 + 3/4 can)
8 kg269 g (1 + 1/2 can)438 g (2 + 1/4 cans)
10 kg318 g (1 + 3/4 can)517 g (2 + 3/4 cans)
15 kg431 g (2 + 1/4 cans)701 g (3 + 1/2 cans)
20 kg534 g (2 + 3/4 cans)870 g (4 + 1/2 cans)
25 kg632 g (3 + 1/4 cans)1029 g (5 + 1/4 cans)
30 kg724 g (3 + 3/4 cans)1179 g (6 cans)
35 kg813 g (4 + 1/4 cans)1324 g (6 + 3/4 cans)
40 kg899 g (4 + 1/2 cans)1463 g (7 + 1/2 cans)
45 kg982 g (5 cans)1599 g (8 + 1/4 cans)
50 kg1062 g (5 + 1/2 cans)1730 g (8 + 3/4 cans)
55 kg1141 g (5 + 3/4 cans)1858 g (9 + 1/2 cans)
60 kg1218 g (6 + 1/4 cans)1984 g (10 + 1/4 cans)
70 kg1367 g (7 cans)2227 g (11 + 1/2 cans)
80 kg1511 g (7 + 3/4 cans)2461 g (12 + 1/2 cans)
---
Cat's weightLevel 1 - Convalescing cat Level 2 - In maintenance
2kg93g (1/2 can)120g (1/2 can)
2.5kg110g (1/2 can)141g (3/4 can)
3kg126g (3/4 can)161g (3/4 can)
3.5kg141g (3/4 can)179g (1 can)
4kg156g (3/4 can)197g (1 can)
4.5kg171g (1 can)214g (1 can)
5kg185g (1can)231g (1 + 1/4 can)
5.5kg199g (1 can)247g (1 + 1/4 can)
6kg212g (1 can)263g (1 + 1/4 can)
6.5kg225g (1 + 1/4 can)278g (1 + 1/2 can)
7kg238g (1 + 1/4 can)293g (1 + 1/2 can)
7.5kg251g (1 + 1/4 can)308g (1 + 1/2 can)
8kg263g (1 + 1/4 can)323g (1 + 3/4 can)
8.5kg275g (1 + 1/2 can)337g (1 + 3/4 can)
9kg287g (1 + 1/2 can)351g (1 + 3/4 can)
9.5kg299g (1 + 1/2 can)365g (1 + 3/4 can)
10kg311g (1 + 1/2 can)378g (2 cans)

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Recovery is a complete and balanced diet to support  nutritional restoration and convalescence of cats and dogs. Recommended for cases of: Convalescence | Re-feeding after anorexia period | Malnutrition| Post-surgery and intensive care | Tube feeding (tubes with diameter > 10Fr)*1 | Feline hepatic lipidosis *1 . Not recommended in case of: Hepatic encephalopathy | Feline pancreatitis. *1  In tubes with diameter ≤ 10Fr, mix 1:1 with water.

product details accompanying image

