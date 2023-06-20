Renal loaf

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Renal is scientifically formulated to support renal function in cases of chronic kidney disease. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Renal for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency. In case of food aversion, the dog can be switched to another renal option without transition. Renal diets may be continued for the dog’s lifetime. Recommended in cases of: Azotemic Chronic Kidney Disease (IRIS stage 2 to stage 4), Chronic Kidney Disease with proteinuria (IRIS stage 1 to 4). Not recommended in cases of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

