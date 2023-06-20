Renal Select

Renal Select

Dry food for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Renal Select dry is scientifically formulated to support renal function in cases of chronic kidney disease. Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our .

Sizes available

2kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a retailer

Renal Support

Formulated with low phosphorus and a moderate level of highly digestible protein to support renal function, helping to improve quality of life.

Adapted Energy

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.

Aromatic Choice

A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the dog's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron: 46 mg, Iodine: 4.6 mg, Copper: 14 mg, Manganese: 60 mg, Zinc: 152 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 12.5% - Fat content: 18.0% - Crude ash: 4.4% - Crude fibre: 2.4% - Calcium: 0.6% - Phosphorus: 0.3% - Potassium: 0.6% - Sodium: 0.35% - Essential fatty acid (linoleic acid): 3.87% - EPA/DHA: 0.47%. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Rice, maize flour, animal fats, maize, dehydrated poultry protein, hydrolysed poultry proteins, beet pulp, wheat gluten**, fish oil, minerals, vegetable fibres, soya oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, marigold meal. Protein sources: dehydrated poultry protein (5.4%), hydrolysed poultry proteins (4.7%), wheat gluten** (2.4%). ** L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
COMPOSITION Rice, maize flour, animal fats, maize, dehydrated poultry protein, hydrolysed poultry proteins, beet pulp, wheat gluten**, fish oil, minerals, vegetable fibres, soya oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, marigold meal. Protein sources: dehydrated poultry protein (5.4%), hydrolysed poultry proteins (4.7%), wheat gluten** (2.4%). ** L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility. ADDITIVES (KG)*** Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron: 46 mg, Iodine: 4.6 mg, Copper: 14 mg, Manganese: 60 mg, Zinc: 152 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants. ***Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet. ROYAL CANIN® take pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. All information included was true and accurate at the time of publication.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 105 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 160 - Crude fibre (max) 34 - Crude ash (max) 48.
Adult weight
ThinNormalOverweight
Dog weight (kg)gramscup(s)gramscup(s)gramscup(s)
2535/8474/8404/8
4891787/8686/8
61211+3/81061+1/8921
81501+5/81321+4/81141+2/8
1017721561+6/81351+4/8
152402+5/82122+3/81832
202983+2/82622+7/82272+4/8
253533+7/83103+3/82683
304044+3/83563+7/83073+3/8
3545453994+3/83453+6/8
405025+4/84414+7/83814+1/8
4554864825+2/84164+4/8
505936+4/85225+6/84515
5563775606+1/84845+2/8
606807+4/85986+4/85175+5/8
657227+7/863575496
707638+3/86727+3/85806+3/8
758048+7/87077+6/86116+6/8
808449+2/87428+1/86417

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Renal Select dry is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency, through its restricted levels of phosphorus and high-quality proteins. It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Renal Select dry for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency. Recommended in case of: Azotemic Chronic Kidney Disease (IRIS stage 2 to stage 4), Chronic Kidney Disease with proteinuria (IRIS stage 1 to 4). Not recommended in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025