Renal Special

Renal Special

Dry food for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® RENAL SPECIAL IS SCIENTIFICALLY FORMULATED TO SUPPORT RENAL FUNCTION IN CASES OF CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE. Formulated with low phosphorus and a moderate level of highly digestible protein to support renal function, helping to improve quality of life. With an adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite. And a specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the dog’s appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.

Sizes available

2kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a retailer

Renal Support

Formulated with low phosphorus and a moderate level of highly digestible protein to support renal function, helping to improve quality of life.

Adapted Energy

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.

Aromatic Choice

A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the dog’s appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.

ADDITIVES (KG)*** Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron: 40 mg, Iodine: 4 mg, Copper: 12 mg, Manganese: 52 mg, Zinc: 152 mg, Selenium: 0.05 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 13.0% - Fat content: 16.0% - Crude ash: 4.5% - Crude fibre: 2.4% - Calcium: 0.6% - Phosphorus: 0.3% - Potassium: 0.6% - Sodium: 0.35% - Essential fatty acid (linoleic acid): 3.4% - EPA/DHA: 0.47%.
COMPOSITION Rice, maize flour, animal fats, maize, dehydrated poultry protein, hydrolysed poultry proteins, beet pulp, wheat gluten**, minerals, fish oil, vegetable fibres, soya oil, sodium butyrate, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, marigold meal. Protein sources: dehydrated poultry protein (6%), hydrolysed poultry proteins (4.7%), wheat gluten** (2.5%). ** L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
COMPOSITION Rice, maize flour, animal fats, maize, dehydrated poultry protein, hydrolysed poultry proteins, beet pulp, wheat gluten**, minerals, fish oil, vegetable fibres, soya oil, sodium butyrate, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, marigold meal. Protein sources: dehydrated poultry protein (6%), hydrolysed poultry proteins (4.7%), wheat gluten** (2.5%). ** L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility. ADDITIVES (KG)*** Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron: 40 mg, Iodine: 4 mg, Copper: 12 mg, Manganese: 52 mg, Zinc: 152 mg, Selenium: 0.05 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants. ***Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet. ROYAL CANIN® take pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. All information included was true and accurate at the time of publication.
Adult weight
ThinNormalOverweight
Dog weight (kg)gramscup(s)gramscup(s)gramscup(s)
2545/8484/8414/8
4911807/8696/8
61241+3/81091+2/8941
81541+6/81351+4/81171+2/8
1018221601+6/81381+4/8
152462+6/82172+3/81872
203053+3/826932322+4/8
2536143183+4/82743
304144+4/836443153+4/8
354655+1/84094+4/83533+7/8
405145+5/845253904+2/8
455616+1/84945+3/84274+5/8
506076+5/85345+7/84625+1/8
556527+1/85746+2/84965+4/8
606967+5/86136+6/85295+6/8
707828+5/86887+4/85946+4/8
808649+4/87608+3/86577+2/8

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® RENAL SPECIAL IS SCIENTIFICALLY FORMULATED TO SUPPORT RENAL FUNCTION IN CASES OF CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE IN DOGS.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025