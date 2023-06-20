Satiety Weight Management

Satiety Weight Management

Wet food for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Satiety is precisely formulated for safe and effective weight loss and successful long term weight management in dogs. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our

Sizes available

1 x 410g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Muscle mass maintenance

High protein content helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss.

Effective weight management

Helps provide safe weight loss and avoid weight regain.

Begging control

Nutritional concept that helps keep dogs satisfied between meals.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 290 IU, E1 (Iron): 6.5 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.2 mg, E4 (Copper): 1.8 mg, E5 (Manganese): 2 mg, E6 (Zinc): 20 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 1 g.
Analitycs constituants: Protein: 8.0% - Fat content: 2.0% - Crude ash: 1.0% - Crude fibres: 2.0% - Moisture: 83.0% - Metabolisable energy: 62 kcal/100 g.
Composition: Meat and animal derivatives, derivatives of vegetable origin, cereals, oils and fats, minerals, molluscs and crustaceans.
Dogs' weight (mix feeding guidelines)Can - wetStart - dry (g)4 weeks after, if no weight loss acheived - dry (g)Maintenance after weight loss - dry (g)
2kg1/4201418
4kg1/2271623
6kg1/2533947
8kg1/2776070
10kg1533244
15kg11057794
20kg1153118139
25kg1199157182
30kg1242193222
40kg1322263299
50kg1399328370
60kg1471390438

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Satiety is precisely formulated for safe and effective weight loss and successful long term weight management in dogs. The satietogenic effect of the specific fibre blend reduces the consumption of food and decreases undesirable begging behaviours. This promotes weight loss and long term weight management. Recommeded for weight loss and maintenance after weight loss in case of: Overweight/Obesity, Hyperlipidemia with overweight/obesity, Stabilsed Diabetes Mellitus with overweight/obesity. Not recommeded in case of: Growth, gestation, lactation, dogs with a history of constipation in response to a high fibre diet. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months. Individual target weight is determined and then feeding amount established. The recommended daily intake is based on the pet’s  ideal  weight. The starting ration may need to be  adjusted during  follow-up visits, based on each individual’s response and the rate of weight loss. An objective of losing 1-3% body weight per week is generally achievable over the first 3 months, and of 0.5-2% afterwards.

product details accompanying image

