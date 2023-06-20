Satiety Weight Management

Satiety Weight Management

Dry food for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is precisely formulated for safe and effective weight loss and successful long term weight management in dogs. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal. ROYAL CANIN® take pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. All information included was true and accurate at the time of publication.

Sizes available

12kg

6kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a retailer

Effective Weight Management

Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months.

Begging Control

High natural ﬁbre level keeps dogs satisﬁed between meals. Helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss.

Muscle Mass Maintenance

High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.

ADDITIVES (KG)*** Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 19000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron : 35 mg, Iodine: 3.5 mg, Copper: 11 mg, Manganese: 46 mg, Zinc: 137 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 30.0% - Fat content: 9.5% - Crude ash: 5.8% -Crude fibre: 17.0% - Metabolisable energy: 2668.0 kcal/kg.
COMPOSITION Vegetable fibres, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat gluten**, manioc (tapioca), maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat, maize, animal fats, beet pulp, fish oil, minerals, psyllium husks and seeds, soya oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, glucosamine from fermentation, marigold meal, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin). **L.I.P. (Low Indigestible Protein): protein selected for its very high digestibility.
COMPOSITION Vegetable fibres, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat gluten**, manioc (tapioca), maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat, maize, animal fats, beet pulp, fish oil, minerals, psyllium husks and seeds, soya oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, glucosamine from fermentation, marigold meal, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin). **L.I.P. (Low Indigestible Protein): protein selected for its very high digestibility. ADDITIVES (KG)*** Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 19000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron : 35 mg, Iodine: 3.5 mg, Copper: 11 mg, Manganese: 46 mg, Zinc: 137 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants. ***Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet. ROYAL CANIN® take pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. All information included was true and accurate at the time of publication.
Dog's weight Start - dry (g)4 weeks after if no loss acheived - dry (g)Maintenance after weight loss - dry (g)
10kg148126139
12kg169145159
14kg190163179
16kg210180198
18kg229197216
20kg248213234
25kg293251277
30kg336288317
35kg378324356
40kg417358393
45kg456391430
50kg493423465
55kg530454500
60kg566485533
70kg635544599
80kg702602662
90kg762657723

PRODUCT DETAILS

Satiety Weight Management is precisely formulated for safe and effective weight loss and successful long term weight management in dogs.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025