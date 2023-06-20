Satiety Weight Management
Dry food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is precisely formulated for safe and effective weight loss and successful long term weight management in dogs. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal. ROYAL CANIN® take pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. All information included was true and accurate at the time of publication.
Sizes available
12kg
6kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Effective Weight Management
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months.
Begging Control
High natural ﬁbre level keeps dogs satisﬁed between meals. Helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss.
Muscle Mass Maintenance
High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.
|Dog's weight
|Start - dry (g)
|4 weeks after if no loss acheived - dry (g)
|Maintenance after weight loss - dry (g)
|10kg
|148
|126
|139
|12kg
|169
|145
|159
|14kg
|190
|163
|179
|16kg
|210
|180
|198
|18kg
|229
|197
|216
|20kg
|248
|213
|234
|25kg
|293
|251
|277
|30kg
|336
|288
|317
|35kg
|378
|324
|356
|40kg
|417
|358
|393
|45kg
|456
|391
|430
|50kg
|493
|423
|465
|55kg
|530
|454
|500
|60kg
|566
|485
|533
|70kg
|635
|544
|599
|80kg
|702
|602
|662
|90kg
|762
|657
|723
PRODUCT DETAILS
Satiety Weight Management is precisely formulated for safe and effective weight loss and successful long term weight management in dogs.