Sensitivity Control
Dry food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is a scientifically formulated diet with selected proteins for the management of food intolerance, food allergy and gastrointestinal sensitivity. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.
Sizes available
1.5kg
14kg
7kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Selected Protein
A limited number of protein sources helps reduce the risk of food allergies.
EPA/DHA & Skin Barrier
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and healthy skin. Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier.
Digestive Security
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
|RECOMMENDED DAILY INTAKE & FEEDING DURATION
|DOG’S
WEIGHT
(kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|ADULT DOG
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|63
|6/8
|56
|5/8
|48
|4/8
|4
|107
|1 + 1/8
|94
|1
|81
|7/8
|6
|145
|1 + 5/8
|127
|1 + 3/8
|110
|1 + 2/8
|8
|179
|2
|158
|1 + 6/8
|136
|1 + 4/8
|10
|212
|2 + 3/8
|187
|2
|161
|1 + 6/8
|15
|287
|3 + 1/8
|253
|2 + 6/8
|218
|2 + 3/8
|20
|357
|3 + 7/8
|314
|3 + 4/8
|271
|3
|25
|421
|4 + 5/8
|371
|4 + 1/8
|320
|3 + 4/8
|30
|483
|5 + 2/8
|425
|4 + 5/8
|367
|4
|35
|542
|6
|477
|5 + 2/8
|412
|4 + 4/8
|40
|600
|6 + 5/8
|528
|5 + 6/8
|456
|5
|45
|655
|7 + 1/8
|576
|6 + 3/8
|498
|5 + 4/8
|50
|709
|7 + 6/8
|624
|6 + 7/8
|539
|5 + 7/8
|55
|761
|8 + 3/8
|670
|7 + 3/8
|579
|6 + 3/8
|60
|813
|8 + 7/8
|715
|7 + 7/8
|618
|6 + 6/8
|70
|912
|10
|803
|8 + 6/8
|693
|7 + 5/8
|80
|1 008
|11
|887
|9 + 6/8
|766
|8 + 3/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
Sensitivity Control is a scientifically formulated diet with selected proteins for the management of food intolerance, food allery and gastrointestinal sensitivity. Sensitivity Control diets are useful as non-specific supportive diets for patients with gastrointestinal or dermatological disease. Recommended for cases of (indications): Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/or gastrointestinal signs: Diagnosis: food elimination trial- management, Canine Atopic Dermatitis (CAD) + chronic pruritus, Chronic diarrhea. Not recommended in case of: (contraindications): Pancreatitis, Gestation, lactation, growth. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. To ensure the ongoing health of your pet, a full health check by a veterinarian is recommended every 6 months.