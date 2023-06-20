Skintopic
Dry food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® SKINTOPIC is a complete diet for adult dogs over 10kg. The diet is formulated with a unique DERMAUXILIUM™ complex of active compounds (including EPA/DHA and linoleic acid), clinically proven to help support optimal skin quality and coat health in dogs with atopic dermatitis (skin lesions and inflammation of the ear canal) and hair loss. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Royal Canin Vet Portal.
Sizes available
2kg
7kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Itching Relief
Scientifically proven to help relieve itchy skin, improving quality of life in dogs sensitive to environmental allergens.
Skin Soothing
Helps to soothe sensitive skin and support healthy digestion.
Skin Barrier and Immunity
Formulated with unique complexes to support the skin’s natural protective barrier and immunity.
|DOG’S WEIGHT
(kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|ADULT DOG
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|10
|184
|1 + 7/8
|162
|1 + 6/8
|140
|1 + 4/8
|15
|249
|2 + 5/8
|219
|2 + 2/8
|189
|2
|20
|309
|3 + 2/8
|272
|2 + 7/8
|235
|2 + 4/8
|25
|366
|3 + 7/8
|322
|3 + 3/8
|278
|2 + 7/8
|30
|419
|4 + 3/8
|369
|3 + 7/8
|319
|3 + 3/8
|35
|470
|4 + 7/8
|414
|4 + 3/8
|358
|3 + 6/8
|40
|520
|5 + 3/8
|458
|4 + 6/8
|395
|4 + 1/8
|45
|568
|5 + 7/8
|500
|5 + 2/8
|432
|4 + 4/8
|50
|615
|6 + 3/8
|541
|5 + 5/8
|467
|4 + 7/8
|55
|660
|6 + 7/8
|581
|6
|502
|5 + 2/8
|60
|705
|7 + 3/8
|620
|6 + 4/8
|536
|5 + 5/8
|70
|791
|8 + 2/8
|696
|7 + 2/8
|601
|6 + 2/8
|80
|875
|9 + 1/8
|770
|8
|665
|6 + 7/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
