Urinary S/O Can

Urinary S/O is for the nutritional management of dogs with struvite or oxalate crystals and lower urinary tract disease. Recommended for cases of (indications): Struvite uroliths: dissolution and management of recurrence, Calcium oxalate uroliths: management of recurrence, Bacterial cystitis: management of secondary struvite crystalluria (in association with adequate antibiotic therapy.) Not recommended in case of (contraindications): Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), Heart disease (when sodium restriction is sought), Concurrent use of urine-acidifying drugs, Growth, gestation, lactation, Pancreatitis or a history of pancreatitis, Hyperlipidaemia. It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use. Feed Urinary S/O for 5 to 12 weeks for the dissolution of struvite stones and up to 6 months for the reduction of struvite stone recurrence. In older dogs, renal function should be checked before recommendation. Water should be available at all times. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

