The Puppy & Kitten Expert Board
The Puppy & Kitten Expert Board was created to unite some of the best specialists in the veterinary world to help ensure that cats and dogs have a healthy start in life. We know that begins long before they are born in many cases, and affects their health and life long in the future. Get to know the experts.
The one who investigates pet genomes.
Oliver Forman
Geneticist - Specialist in inherited diseases in companion animals - Wisdom Health
The one looking after the mothers & their offsprings
Sylvie Chastant
Veterinarian - Specialist in Reproductive and developmental biology
The one who knows horses can help cats and dogs
Gary England
Veterinary Surgeon - Professor of Comparative Veterinary Reproduction
Cecilia Villaverde
The one who feeds pet health
Bachelor in Veterinary Medicine - Specialist in companion animal nutrition
The ones who brought the idea to life
Virginie Gaillard & Franck Peron
Doctor of Pharmacology & Doctor of Veterinary Medicine