Hair & Skin Care Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats - Formulated to help support a healthy skin and coat.
Sizes available
2.73kg
DOES YOUR CAT HAVE ITCHY SKIN OR A POOR COAT CONDITION?
The general condition of your cat's skin and coat is a good indicator of her overall health. A healthy coat should be shiny and smooth. This formula nourishes her beautiful skin and coat from the inside out.
HEALTHY SKIN & SHINY COAT
Formulated to care for your cat's skin and help her maintain a full, healthy and shiny coat. To help support and nourish her skin, this formula contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids including GLA, EPA and DHA. This formula also contains an optimal level of tyrosine to intensify her beautiful coat color.
PROVEN RESULTS
Over 90% of owners observed good skin and coat quality when fed with ROYAL CANIN® HAIR & SKIN CARE after 3 weeks.* *Royal Canin internal study.
SKIN & COAT CARE PROGRAM
1. Try ROYAL CANIN® HAIR & SKIN CARE wet food as the perfect complement to this dry formula. 2. You can help protect your cat's skin by keeping her bed and favorite resting places clean. This helps remove dust and dandruff, a breeding ground for itchy parasites. 3. Brush your cat routinely to remove excess hair and irritants and always use cat-friendly products when grooming. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.
|Daily Feeding Recommendations
|Cat's Weight
|Low Activity
|Normal Activity
|lb
|kg
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|8.8
|4
|
1/2
|45
|
3/8
|40
|11
|5
|5/8
|52
|3/8
|47
|13
|6
|5/8
|60
|1/2
|54