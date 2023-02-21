Mother &. Babycat Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce Canned Cat Food

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced nutrition for cats - Specially for the gestating and lactating queen and her kittens (from 1 to 4 months old) during weaning.

IDEAL STARTER FOOD FOR KITTENS

Ultra soft mousse texture to facilitate the transition to solid food.

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

SUPPORTS MOTHER AND BABYCAT HEALTH

MOTHER & BABYCAT is a unique nutritional solution which is adapted to the queen’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for optimal development of kittens during the first stage of growth.