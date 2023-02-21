Medium Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For adult medium breed dogs (from 23 to 55 lb / 11 to 24 kg) - Over 12 months old
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1.82 kg
7.72 kg
13.61 kg
18.15 kg
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
BODY CONDITION
Helps maintain ideal weight and muscle mass with optimal levels of protein.
HEALTHY IMMUNE SYSTEM
Clinically proven antioxidants (vitamins C and E) and prebiotics for a healthy gut and immune system.
HEALTHY DIGESTION
Easy-to-digest proteins, vitamins & minerals, and a blend of fibers for optimal nutrient absorption.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, oat groats, wheat, corn protein meal, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, calcium carbonate, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, monocalcium phosphate, salt, choline chloride, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, riboflavin supplement, niacin supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid, hydrolyzed yeast, trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], L-lysine, magnesium oxide.
Crude Protein (min.)23.0%, Crude Fat (min.)12.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)3.4%, Moisture (max.)10.5%, Calcium (min.)0.85%, Phosphorus (min.)0.56%, Vitamin E (min.)350 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.)160 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 3616 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 340 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® MEDIUM Adult is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|24 lb (11 kg)
|1 5/8 cups (149 g)
|1 7/8 cups (172 g)
|2 1/8 cups (196 g)
|31 lb (14 kg)
|1 7/8 cups (178 g)
|2 1/4 cups (207 g)
|2 1/2 cups (235 g)
|40 lb (18 kg)
|2 1/4 cups (215 g)
|2 5/8 cups (249 g)
|3 cups (283 g)
|48 lb (22 kg)
|2 5/8 cups (250 g)
|3 1/8 cups (290 g)
|3 1/2 cups (329 g)
|55 lb (25 kg)
|3 cups (276 g)
|3 3/8 cups (319 g)
|3 7/8 cups (363 g)