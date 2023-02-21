Medium Aging 10+ Pouch Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Medium Breed Senior wet dog food pouches make it easier than ever to feed your lovable old dog wet food. This formula comes in a convenient easy-to-open pouch in a chunks in gravy texture your dog will love. Not only that, but this complete and balanced senior dog food provides the nutrition your old pal needs for their slowing lifestyle. An exclusive blend of antioxidants supports cellular health for healthy aging, precise nutrients help keep bones and joints healthy and strong, and omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA promote skin and coat health. Serve alone as a complete and balanced meal or as a dog food topper mixed with Royal Canin Medium Aging 10+ dry dog food for a meal thatâ€™s sure to please.

