Poodle Adult Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Royal Canin Poodle Adult wet dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Poodles 10 months and older

Sizes available

1 x 85g

24 x 85g

SKIN AND COAT

Formulated with specific omega-3 fatty acids to support healthy skin and coat

MUSCLE TONE

Helps maintain the Poodle’s muscle tone.

TASTY LOAF IN SAUCE

Highly palatable soft dog food features Loaf in Sauce for a paté that appeals to a Poodle’s appetite

COMPLETE AND BALANCED

Canned dog food can be fed as complete and balanced diet or mixed with Royal Canin Poodle Adult or Poodle Adult 8+ Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Founded by a veterinarian, Royal Canin has over 40 years experience in health nutrition. Our work with pet nutritionists, breeders, and veterinarians from around the world has provided us with knowledge about the specific nutritional requirements of dogs. This knowledge has allowed us to formulate the optimal diet for your dog's special needs.

