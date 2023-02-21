Poodle Adult Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Royal Canin Poodle Adult wet dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Poodles 10 months and older
Sizes available
1 x 85g
24 x 85g
SKIN AND COAT
Formulated with specific omega-3 fatty acids to support healthy skin and coat
MUSCLE TONE
Helps maintain the Poodle’s muscle tone.
TASTY LOAF IN SAUCE
Highly palatable soft dog food features Loaf in Sauce for a paté that appeals to a Poodle’s appetite
COMPLETE AND BALANCED
Canned dog food can be fed as complete and balanced diet or mixed with Royal Canin Poodle Adult or Poodle Adult 8+ Dry Dog Food
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|7 lb (3 kg)
|2 1/2 pouchs (210 g)
|3 pouchs (243 g)
|3 pouchs (276 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|4 pouchs (353 g)
|5 pouchs (409 g)
|5 1/2 pouchs (464 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|6 pouchs (518 g)
|7 pouchs (599 g)
|8 pouchs (681 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Founded by a veterinarian, Royal Canin has over 40 years experience in health nutrition. Our work with pet nutritionists, breeders, and veterinarians from around the world has provided us with knowledge about the specific nutritional requirements of dogs. This knowledge has allowed us to formulate the optimal diet for your dog's special needs.