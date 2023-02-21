Puppy Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Puppy Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

For healthy growth of puppies up to 10 to 15 months old.

Sizes available

1 x 385g

12 x 385g

HEALTHY GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT

This formula has a specific combination of nutrients to help maintain intestinal health while supporting the puppy's immature digestive system and a precise combination of specific vitamins and amino acids to support a puppy's developing immune system.