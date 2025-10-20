RENAL + MOBILITY pour chiens
Aliment sec pour chiens
Aliment diététique complet pour chiens adultes
DÉTAILS DU PRODUIT
BÉNÉFICES
SOUTIEN RÉNAL
Formulé avec une faible teneur en phosphore et une teneur modérée en protéines de haute qualité pour soutenir la fonction rénale, permettant ainsi d’améliorer la qualité de vie des chiens.
TENEUR ÉLEVÉE EN ÉNERGIE
Teneur en énergie élevée afin de réduire le volume de la ration et d’aider à compenser la perte d’appétit.
COMPLEXE ARTICULAIRE
La moule verte et une teneur élevée en acides gras oméga-3 permettent de soutenir la mobilité et la santé des articulations.
SOUTIEN DU VIEILLISSEMENT
Une formule très digestible enrichie en vitamines pour soutenir un vieillissement sain.
INFORMATIONS NUTRITIONNELLES
COMPOSITION: maize flour, rice, animal fats, wheat flour, maize gluten*, wheat, hydrolysed poultry liver, beet pulp, wheat gluten*, minerals, fish oil, vegetable fibres, soya oil, dried tomato pulp (source of lycopene), psyllium husks and seeds, sodium butyrate, fructo-oligosaccharides, New Zealand green-lipped mussel powder (GLM) (0.3%), mono- and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of EPA+DHA), glucosamine from fermentation, marigold meal, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin 0.009%). *Protein sources: 9.1%.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 17900 IU, Vitamin D3: 1100 IU, Vitamin E: 490 mg, Vitamin C: 300 mg, Iron (3b103): 45 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.5 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 13.8 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 59 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 153 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.06 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 13.5% - Crude fibre: 2.3% - Fat content: 17.5% - Crude ash: 4.0% - Calcium: 0.39% - Phosphorus: 0.20% - Potassium: 0.60% - Sodium: 0.35% - Essential fatty acid (linoleic acid): 3.64% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 1.21% - EPA+DHA: 0.66% - Metabolisable energy: 3966 kcal/kg.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 115 - Moisture (max) 125 - Crude fat (min) 155 - Crude fibre (max) 33 - Crude ash (max) 44. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS: see table. Water should be available at all times. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place. (For Italia only) To dispose of the packaging, follow our website.
ROYAL CANIN® RENAL + MOBILITY dry is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated for the support of renal function in case of chronic renal insufficiency. High quality proteins and restricted level of phosphorus. RECOMMENDATIONS: it is recommended that advice from a veterinarian be sought before use and before extending the period of use. Feed this diet initially up to 6 months.
|Hundegewicht
|mager
|normal
|übergewichtig
|2 kg
|53 g
|47 g
|40 g
|4 kg
|89 g
|78 g
|68 g
|6 kg
|121 g
|106 g
|92 g
|8 kg
|150 g
|132 g
|114 g
|10 kg
|177 g
|156 g
|135 g
|15 kg
|240 g
|211 g
|183 g
|20 kg
|298 g
|262 g
|227 g
|25 kg
|352 g
|310 g
|268 g
|30 kg
|404 g
|356 g
|307 g
|35 kg
|454 g
|399 g
|345 g
|40 kg
|501 g
|441 g
|381 g
|45 kg
|548 g
|482 g
|416 g
|50 kg
|593 g
|522 g
|450 g
|55 kg
|637 g
|560 g
|484 g
|60 kg
|679 g
|598 g
|516 g
|70 kg
|763 g
|671 g
|580 g
|80 kg
|843 g
|742 g
|641 g