AccueilChiensAlimentsAliments vétérinairesRENAL + MOBILITY pour chiens
RENAL + MOBILITY pour chiens

RENAL + MOBILITY pour chiens

Aliment sec pour chiens

Aliment diététique complet pour chiens adultes

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Tailles disponibles

1.5 kgkg 1.5

9 kgkg 9

Quelle est la portion adéquate ?

DISPONIBILITÉ

Ce produit est une formule vétérinaire. Demandez à votre vétérinaire si ce produit est adapté à votre animal.

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DÉTAILS DU PRODUIT

BÉNÉFICES

SOUTIEN RÉNAL

Formulé avec une faible teneur en phosphore et une teneur modérée en protéines de haute qualité pour soutenir la fonction rénale, permettant ainsi d’améliorer la qualité de vie des chiens.

TENEUR ÉLEVÉE EN ÉNERGIE

Teneur en énergie élevée afin de réduire le volume de la ration et d’aider à compenser la perte d’appétit.

COMPLEXE ARTICULAIRE

La moule verte et une teneur élevée en acides gras oméga-3 permettent de soutenir la mobilité et la santé des articulations.

SOUTIEN DU VIEILLISSEMENT

Une formule très digestible enrichie en vitamines pour soutenir un vieillissement sain.

INFORMATIONS NUTRITIONNELLES