CARDIAC per cani paté

Alimento umido per cani

Formati disponibili

1 x 200g

Qual è la porzione più adatta?

Disponibilità

Questo è un alimento dietetico. Per capire se è giusto per il tuo pet, chiedi maggiori informazioni al tuo Medico Veterinario.

5A. CARDIAC SUPPORT

Formulated with nutrients which contribute to maintaining the health of the cardiac muscle.

5B. EPA+DHA

EPA+DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support cardiovascular function.

5C. LOW SODIUM

Restricted in sodium to help reduce the workload on the heart.